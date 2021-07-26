Dear Mom in Need of Miracles: Yes, he could, and potentially will, have a fantastic life. He is going through a rainstorm right now, but after every rainstorm, there is a rainbow, and that will be the case for your son. He is doing all the necessary things to get help. It is so challenging not to be able to go and fix all of your son's problems right away, but with lots of love from you and with professional treatment from the doctors, your son will thrive. The key is for him to find the right therapist, one who will design a treatment program for his depression.

Depression is a disease, and like any disease, it can be either managed or cured. Marijuana may ease his depression in the moment, but it will exacerbate it in the long run. A good therapist will help him see the importance of a zero-tolerance policy for himself.

Help by communicating

Dear Annie: Having worked in customer service for over 20 years, I have found that people are usually pretty patient if they are told the truth about the delay and are given an ETA, if possible.

Of course, in this fast and furious world, there are businesses that routinely overbook and short staff. I help them out by reducing their customer base by one.