Dear Readers: A number of you wrote in with very touching stories about your loved ones and handkerchiefs. I'm printing a few so they bring you some comfort.

Dear Annie: I've been smiling at the letters you've received on this subject, because they reminded me that that's how my mother taught me to iron as a kid, ironing my dad's handkerchiefs.

Well, not much gets ironed these days, but 10 years ago when I lost my husband to cancer, I was cleaning out his dresser and tossing his old, worn handkerchiefs when I came upon an unopened package of new ones.

Something made me think to just save them, not give them away or toss them.

They might come in handy if I had a bad cold and ran out of tissues -- that was my thinking.

Well, here we are today in a pandemic, and those brand-new handkerchiefs sure make good face masks, and they don't cost $12.95 apiece, either! With a couple of rubber bands, they work very well. -- Staying Safe in NY