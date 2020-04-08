× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 42 years, with no children. We are both born and bred New Yorkers. After we retired from very high-pressured careers, we decided it was time to settle in a nice, quiet community. This was more my husband's idea than mine, but I agreed to make the move. In 2016, we relocated to Florida. I love it here and would never go back to New York. I think my husband misses the city and some of his friends. But that is not reason enough to go back. Both of us have lost our parents over the years, but we did leave siblings behind, which was heart-wrenching.

My husband's sisters visit us frequently, along with nieces and nephews. I have one older brother who swore he would never move here. However, last year, he and his wife (they have no children either) decided to sell their house and move to Florida. I was thrilled and so was my husband, at first. We found them a nice little house in the same community and helped get them settled, and they have acclimated wonderfully. They always tell us they could have never done it without us. However, since my brother has moved here, it seems that my husband wants no part of them. He has this "thing " with my sister-in-law, saying that she is a know-it-all, and she doesn't budget correctly.