Dear Annie: I am new to your column, so I'm not sure what all you've shared with the public about mental illness. I'm hoping you will publish this letter because I feel that most people need to know more. It's often said that the more understanding one gains, the more compassion he/she can extend to others.

I have bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. I've had these mental conditions for many years. And in that space of time, I've encountered many people who know very little about mental illness in general. Not long ago, a friend of my mother was talking to her about different people, here in our community, and she referred to some of them as "weirdos," "flakey," "nuts," etc. I was offended and hurt that she would talk that way around me. She knows I'm mentally ill. Some people can be so insensitive. If more folks knew how dreadfully painful mental illness can be, they might have more compassion for one another.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 people has a mental illness. You'd think that since it's so common people would feel more at ease talking about it.