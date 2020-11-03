Dear Annie: I am 54, from Texas, married, and feel like I am in my 70s or 80s. My hair is almost all gray. I am out of shape and trying to raise a daughter through this pandemic. Staying home and doing homeschooling is not fun at all. I really feel like I am going through a major depression stage, and my marriage is getting to that most hated word for some guys -- "divorced."

My wife and I have been together for almost 10 years. We have a daughter together, and she's an exact duplicate of her mom in looks, attitude, moods and everything else. My daughter and I are just fire and ice; we cannot get along. I love her very much, but she's a mama's girl big-time. My wife works and is the breadwinner of the house, and I do the housework.

I feel depressed and am scared I am losing my wife and my manhood. Our marriage has not been all that great. Yes, we have our ups and downs, but I feel like we are drifting apart. Even though we may not be intimate, kiss each other or try to love each other, we are still together for our daughter. Call it an excuse or whatever you want, but it's the truth. That's the way our lives are.