Dear Annie: I've been very happily married for several years to a man I love deeply. Suddenly, his son from a previous marriage, who lives in another state, wants Dad to move to his state to be close to him, as he and his wife are planning a family. His son and I have never been close.

My husband works for himself and has a major client -- a very attractive woman, mind you, whom he talks to online several times a week -- in his son's city. After doing some "homework," I discovered the state we would be moving to is not a community property state ... which our current state is. My husband has all the money in this marriage, as I left my career behind to tend to his business, home and family, and his son gets everything that I won't in the event of a death or divorce.

Being currently married, do I have any recourse, such as a post-marriage "prenup," to make sure I'm OK financially if we move and my stepson and this businesswoman break us up? -- Worried in Wyoming

Dear Worried: You say you are "very happily married" to a man you "love deeply." Why would a female client or a son who wants his children to know their grandfather change that?