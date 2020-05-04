Thanks, EMTs

Dear Annie: I read with much appreciation your letter to health care workers. Thank you for the reminder that there are people out there who have given up their private lives for the good of the rest of us. I will not go into naming all, as you tried to do. My concern is somewhat personal, as I have a son who is a paramedic.

It seems as if paramedics and all emergency medical technicians are often left out of the papers and TV stories. Paramedics are often first at the scene, even before the fire personnel and police officers. They are the ones who must transport the individual to the hospital; they are the ones who must stay in the emergency room with the patient until the doctor or nurse has had time and opportunity to evaluate the situation.

Many times that can take a few hours. They put their lives on the line just like all the others who are always mentioned. The doctors and nurses, the fire personnel, and the police and sheriff's deputies not only get the credit; they also get meals brought in. The paramedics don't even get a hamburger.

Let's not forget those we see but do not recognize because their title is not as impressive as others'. They work hard, and they work long hours. They provide a service that is essential but not often thought of.