Dear Tips to Cope: Thank you for sharing what has supported you through your grief.

The written word

Dear Annie: Your response to "Useless in CT" was spot on. Many years ago, my 16-year-old daughter asked that I not intervene with a high school teacher so that she could handle the situation herself. She was, and is, the type of person who could communicate rationally without becoming rattled. I find this approach difficult, so I prefer the written word.

If the granddaughter is easily intimidated by bullies, she might consider writing a clearly worded letter to her grandmother. With help from her mother, the letter could outline her feelings and offer an explanation as to why she will be no longer be a participant in the gift exchange. This would enable her to put forth her side without risking verbal interruptions and excuses that may be offered by the grandmother. It may even help grandma see the result of her behavior and work to repair their relationship. -- Southern Girl

Dear Southern Girl: Thank you for offering another option for sharing our thoughts and emotions -- the written word. Writing letters can be a beautiful and liberating way to express our emotions. Sometimes, we don't even need to send the letters to experience the catharsis.

