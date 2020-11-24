Dear Annie: My husband and I have two teenage children, and both of us work out of the home. We try hard to be engaged in our children's lives and be aware of everything they're doing. As working parents, it's not easy, but we try hard.

As our children have become teenagers, we've noticed them becoming increasingly more addicted to their phones. We've set all types of guard rails around screen time, acceptable apps and taking their phones into their bedrooms. They listened much better when they first received their phones. Lately, they've been exploiting every opportunity to abuse the rules.

My husband and I have tried to crack down, but we're just not able to constantly be alert. We know it's important to crack down, so I wanted to reach out and see if you have any advice. Thank you. -- Confused About Cellphones

Dear Cellphones: First, I applaud you for your focus on this issue. Since you both work, it makes sense for your kids to have cellphones so you can communicate with them as needed. However, screen time can be a serious issue that impacts social development, communication skills, schoolwork and many other important areas. Other issues including cyberbullying can arise as well.