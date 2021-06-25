Dear Annie (copy)

Since then, I've started seeing a longtime close friend. He works a lot, so we haven't been able to spend too much time together in person, but we talk on the phone every day, sometimes for four, five, even six hours. And when we are together, I feel wanted. I can see and feel the love in the way that he looks at me. We can sit around for hours, just cuddling and looking into each other's eyes. I've seen things like this in the movies but never imagined I'd have it in my life! I'd always disregarded the idea of soul mates, but now I truly feel that I have found mine.

Although we've only been dating a couple of months, we've been friends for more than a decade. We watched each other's kids grow up. We've been there for each other through relationship issues and divorces (his and now mine). My question to you: When would it be wise for us to move in with each other? Every time we are together, it's getting so much harder for us to say goodbye. We live pretty far apart and both have busy work schedules, so we are always stretched for time. We have discussed the possibility of living together but agreed we do not want to ruin this amazing thing we have going by rushing. But how long do we have to wait? -- Head Over Heels

Dear Head Over Heels: While you've known each other as friends for quite some time, you're still just barely acquainted as lovers, and that's different. Give it another six months or so, until your divorce is finalized and those butterflies in your stomach have settled a bit. Take time to understand how the other person works. See what happens when an argument or conflict arises: How does he handle it? Are you able to talk through it calmly together? Knowing these things upfront -- ensuring a solid foundation -- will help you two build a strong relationship that stands the test of time.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

