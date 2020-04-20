Day care centers find ways to follow state guidelines

Some New Song Kids Care staff have volunteered to stay home without pay due to the day care's drop in attendance, Johnson said, while others have self-quarantined.

For now, though, a lot of parents with kids enrolled at New Song Kids Care have opted to keep their children home until COVID-19 subsides.

"The ones that we do have are essential workers, and so we are here to provide a safe and healthy environment for those families and that's our goal," Johnson said.

Super Kids Jr. Academy has remained open throughout the outbreak in North Dakota. Parents are allowed in its facility, but not until they are asked the Human Services screening questions.

Previously, the day care staff sent children home if they had a temperature of 101 degrees. The day care now sends children to their families if they show a temperature of 100.4 degrees.

The grant Super Kids Jr. Academy received has enabled the day care not to lay off any of its staff, Anderson said. Staff are working different schedules, which was encouraged under Burgum’s executive order.