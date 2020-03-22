Coronavirus outbreak impacts Parshall native teaching English in South Korea

“They keep track of this with your ID number, kind of like your Social Security number, but Korean. And depending on what the number of your date of birth is, that depends on what day you can go buy the masks,” Christenson said. “But in Daegu, they get three a week. So they do have more priority access because that’s where most of the cases are.”

Christenson said she has seen more people in her area wearing face masks and fewer people eating at restaurants in the past few months. She has “been very impressed” with how calmly people have reacted.

She has been impressed with how the government has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, after learning most coronavirus cases were linked to a controversial religious sect, South Korean authorities tested more than 200,000 of its members.

“They got a list of names. And anyone who was connected. Anyone who was a family member, they came, they tested all of them. And then since they have been reaching out and trying to identify more clusters that might pop up,” Christenson said. “They’ve done a lot of good with contact tracing. So trying to discover where people have visited since they might have been contagious. And we get alerts on our phones when there has been a case identified near us.”