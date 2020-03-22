Coronavirus outbreak impacts Parshall native teaching English in South Korea

When Parshall native Regan Christenson was applying to become an English teacher in South Korea last year, she selected Daegu as her top city of choice.
She felt choosing the southeastern South Korean city would increase her chances of a placement. The English teaching program, instead, placed her in Incheon, South Korea’s third-largest city -- a decision that surprised her.
Now, Christenson is relieved she is living 150 miles from Daegu, a city that became the epicenter of the South Korean COVID-19 virus outbreak, accounting for the highest number of the country’s 8,652 cases, according to Worldometer. Last month, an American soldier and his wife living near Daegu tested positive for the virus, according to military newspaper Stars and Stripes.
The coronavirus has affected daily life less in Incheon, where Christenson lives. She is currently on break after teaching a semester from August to December at a local high school specializing in international affairs. The final semester was originally scheduled to begin on March 2, but was pushed back to April 6.
The school also is encouraging her to stay in the area, and local newspaper articles have advised her to self-isolate, she said.
“I’m not able to travel as much, as easily. I mean, that’s one of the perks of teaching abroad, is getting to explore and visit other places; because of this we are discouraged to not,” Christenson said. “So I’ve had way too much free time. That’s the biggest impact on my life.”
She was more anxious when the coronavirus first emerged in South Korea in January. She said a friend assigned to a school in Daejeon, about a two-hour drive from Daegu, decided to leave after her first week in South Korea.
“It was just so hard to tell how bad it was going to get, and if flights were going to get totally canceled to the United States, and if we would be stuck here and if there would be a ton of cases,” Christenson said.
Although the number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea has slowed after an initial spike, United Airlines, Delta and American Airlines have announced they have reduced their services to Incheon International Airport.
Christenson said that at one point she considered terminating her yearlong contract and boarding a plane back to North Dakota.
“I briefly considered it, but in the end, no. It would be doing a disservice to the school, I feel, and the students,” Christenson said. “I still have six months left on my contract to leave again in August. So it’s still a lot of time for the situation to stabilize.”
While some North Dakotans are hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer, Christenson said most of the panic buying in South Korea has been face masks -- commonly worn in East Asian countries, including primarily for protection from pollution. The South Korean government has limited people to buying two face masks a week at pharmacies and drugstores, according to Kyodo News.
“They keep track of this with your ID number, kind of like your Social Security number, but Korean. And depending on what the number of your date of birth is, that depends on what day you can go buy the masks,” Christenson said. “But in Daegu, they get three a week. So they do have more priority access because that’s where most of the cases are.”
Christenson said she has seen more people in her area wearing face masks and fewer people eating at restaurants in the past few months. She has “been very impressed” with how calmly people have reacted.
She has been impressed with how the government has responded to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, after learning most coronavirus cases were linked to a controversial religious sect, South Korean authorities tested more than 200,000 of its members.
“They got a list of names. And anyone who was connected. Anyone who was a family member, they came, they tested all of them. And then since they have been reaching out and trying to identify more clusters that might pop up,” Christenson said. “They’ve done a lot of good with contact tracing. So trying to discover where people have visited since they might have been contagious. And we get alerts on our phones when there has been a case identified near us.”
Christenson's contract ends in August. Although she will have the choice to extend it, she plans to return home to North Dakota.
"A lot of people do stay later, and I know a lot of people who are planning to extend for another year or two years, or try to go to grad school here," Christenson said. "But this is kind of a good one-year adventure."
