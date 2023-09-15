A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in Glen Ullin on Sunday.

Stephanie Johnson is charged with aggravated assault and child neglect. Both are felonies punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

A 54-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed in the hand while visiting neighbors, Johnson and a 36-year-old man, who is her husband, according to a report from the Morton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies got involved after responding to a call at the Sanford Health emergency room.

An argument led to Johnson stabbing the woman, according to a court affidavit. Johnson was arrested for aggravated assault and active misdemeanor warrants out of Williams County, according to the report.

Johnson's 3-year-old child was present at the time.

Arriving at the scene, deputies found the child described as non-verbal, wearing only a diaper, in a home with blood stains and moldy food, according to an affidavit. Deputies also found open bottles of vodka within the child's reach, while both Johnson and the child's father were described as passed out in a bedroom. They were described as intoxicated when awakened, according to the affidavit.

Johnson was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Bond in the case was set at $3,000 cash.

Court records do not indicate if Johnson has an attorney. Johnson's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.