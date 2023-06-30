The busy days out here in the wilds of Tschida tired me out so once again I fell asleep long before the sunset on the longest day of the year. Both my loyal readers know I’ve consistently postulated that June 22 is the first day of winter and Dec. 21 is the first day of summer.

Thus unlike those who have been duped into believing June 22 is the first day of summer and are rather upbeat whilst I suffer a brief bout of melancholy. However I do rebound on Dec. 21 whilst many others go into their winter funk. So much for this week’s lecture on celestial events.

So let’s get back to something I can’t seem to stop talking about: politics.

Assuming you’re still here I’ll continue. I can’t help but wonder why Governor Burgum is running for president. My first thought was he obviously can afford to spend millions of his billions but given the odds, why?

First off Eric Sevareid, a native North Dakotan who became a national news icon, called North Dakota "America’s blank slate." (By the way, his portrait is in our Capitol’s Rough Rider Hall of Fame). My guess is that the vast majority of Americans have the same opinion of us and very few of them could name our governor nor give a hoot about life around here.

So maybe his candidacy is just to get some of the name recognition that he has around here, but the facts are the ensuing entourage of candidates is quite likely to turn his campaign into just another flash in the pan.

His announcement for the presidency was rather lackluster but I did manage to catch his interviews on the Sunday morning shows. I thought he presented himself really well, came from a small town, lost his dad early and did a great job of pulling himself up by his bootstraps and such. Also I enjoyed his down to earth approach much more than the ilk that the too many Republican candidates are offering.

Don’t get me wrong I’ve disagreed more than agreed with Governor Burgum, especially his response to all the culture wars his party has created.

Given all that, it seems to me that Burgum’s done way more pandering to his partisans than he should have including supporting Trump and all the ilk struggling with hearing "I told you so." But like many of his brethren, Burgum’s joining the crowd has a lot more to do with politics than integrity, but I digress.

Back to the point here, so why is our governor doing this? Who has convinced him that his candidacy will have any effect on the upcoming presidential election?

Obviously not me but I do have to give the guy a kudo because he doesn’t seem as bashful as he was back when he got into politics and I’ve always liked politicians willing to take on the toils and trials of seeking public office. Politics is a full-contact sport; it is not for folks who aren’t willing to take the slings and arrows that public life demands.

Therefore whilst I along with others wonder why he would do such a thing most of us are likely to admit it ought to be interesting to watch and see where he ends up. After all politicians seem to abide by the rule of "never say never" and it appears he never said that because Governor Burgum does seem rather serious about running for president, even though I may continue to disagree with him and vote for Biden. Go get 'em, Doug.