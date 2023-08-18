According to dictionary.com the word contempt means: “The feeling with which a person regards anything considered mean, vile, or worthless, disdain, scorn… the state of being despised; dishonored, disgraced.”

So what’s contempt of court? According to Cornell Law School, “Contempt of court, also referred to simply as contempt is the disobedience of an order of a court. Conduct tending to obstruct or interfere with the orderly administration of justice. Under Federal Rules and Procedure rule 70, a party that fails to perform a specific act in accordance with a judgment by a court can be charged with contempt and penalized. The purpose of recognizing contempt is to secure the dignity of the courts and the uninterrupted and unimpeded administration of justice.”

Anyway I was curious about last week’s latest fiasco of the Trump insurrection trial because it seems to me that Trump wants special treatment in his upcoming trials. For reasons that go far beyond me and most rational citizens, our former president thinks he’s so special that he doesn’t have to be held as accountable as you and I would be.

Therefore he and his compatriots may complain about a double standard for some of his opponents but he sure seems to want one for himself.

As I understand what happened last week was the prosecution wanted to gag Trump’s attempts to belittle the court’s attempts at seeking justice. The court basically responded with the fact that he will be tried in a real court rather than the court of public opinion and he better be careful when pretending he’s just a victim in all this.

Here’s the deal Trump has First Amendment rights that are complicated by his present presidential campaign. I asked a friend of mine who happens to be a respected retired judge what options a judge has if Trump continues to excoriate the judge, prosecutors, and witnesses: his answer was hold him in contempt.

For you and I that would likely mean we’d be put in jail but given all the politics involved here it’s very unlikely that will happen, even after he said "if you come after me I’ll come after you." The you are the constitutionally created justice system, normal people don’t personally or at least publicly attack judges, prosecutors, or witnesses.

It’s quite apparent that he’s once again convinced his supporters that he’s some sort of witch hunt/hoax victim. Everybody’s picking on the poor guy and it’s interesting to note that the vast majority of witnesses to his indictments of hoarding secret papers and creating a riotous insurrection are all Republicans. At one point they were all his supporters (including North Dakota’s delegation) and did all they could to get him elected but we haven’t heard much from any of them about any of the indictments or whether their support has withered.

But they too are Republicans so I guess we expect them to remain quiet and be thought fools rather than open their mouths and remove all doubt.

The victimhood card has worked well for Trump and his mastery of it is like watching some sort of Svengali hypnotize his supporters into believing that all the recent indictments were made out of whole cloth that he had nothing to do with.

The facts are, number one he’s innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Number two he’s the victim of his own doing and his supporters seem to think they too are victims of the deep state. The sad part is Trump has convinced millions of Americans that he was cheated out of office while he and his supporters were doing all the cheating, I find that to be a sad state of affairs for the rest of us. Here’s hoping justice finally prevails and we the people can do better when selecting our leaders.