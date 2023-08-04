According to my sources high school football practice started Aug. 3. That means schools are once again starting before Labor Day, which once again permits me to complain about that and once again that’s all I got to say about that.

I can’t help but wonder about the massive number of folks who think Donald Trump deserves to become president again. Back in my day rumors were enough to get any politician kicked out of office. Whisper campaigns were quite common then so candidates usually didn’t know that folks were trashing them until it was too late.

The court of public opinion used to be enough to destroy any given public figure. Such things as adultery, rape, and political maneuvers that provide personal gain were considered political suicide and third rail endeavors.

Any type of legal indictment meant immediate public excoriation for anyone serving in public office. We common folk will chatter about the violation as will the press, and depending on how we feel about the candidate all of us will make all sorts of assumptions. It’s the American way.

What we seem to forget is that the wheels of justice grind slow and fine. Despite all of us having the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, when it comes to public service publicity has a way of encouraging pre-judgment. An indictment sets up your day in court … and if it’s a criminal charge you have no choice but to appear.

In Trump’s case the wheels of justice that grind slow and fine have been publicly pursuing him for a few years now. The accusations are too numerous to count, the evidence is quite evident, and the number of indictments are getting difficult to track. Yet all this seems to have solidified his supporters, and that’s beyond strange to me and most of my friends.

Evidently times have changed. It seems that we the people somehow convinced ourselves that all of our politicians are crooks and the longer they stay in office the more stuff they stole and the more personal gains they gathered.

I’ve always taken umbrage to the notion that anyone who serves in public is doing so for the personal perks of the office. My personal perks were limited to the title of the office I held. Except for getting a personal parking spot during legislative sessions and a chair on the dais of the city commission, there were none of note. More importantly the vast majority of my peers were more interested in leaving things better than they found them than they were with whatever title they held or perks of a free lunch at a Rotary/Kiwanis/Lions luncheon (seems to me the price of the meal involved standing for questions from the audience but I digress).

Whatever actions we took back then we had to face our communities and those of us who did veered as far away from any nefarious activity as we could. In order to get things done we had to agree when we could, disagree when we had to, and do our best to walk away friends.

Anyone who gets elected/appointed to public office must be trusted to do what they think is right, and we voters need make sure they possess the integrity to honestly serve us. Above all else I have concluded that Donald Trump is not an honest man and should never be allowed to hold any public trust again. So it looks like his well-deserved day in court is indeed forthcoming and it’s my sincere hope that it comes before next year’s election so we the people can finally get an honest look at his victimhood. By the way, due to these aforementioned prejudices I’d have to recuse myself from being a member of the jury.