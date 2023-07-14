Both my loyal readers may recall the geese hanging around our bay. It’s turned into a gaggle. Gabby and Gerty had three kids and they were shortly joined by another set of parents with nine goslings. This week they were joined by another couple herding six kids. I’ll do the math here for you; that would be a total of six parents and 18 kids. The upside is they don’t seem to be too bothered by our presence since most of us try to stay out of their way.

However the downside is that geese poop a lot! Back in the 1970s when my brother owned a home along the Fishook River in Park Rapids my dad was so impressed with the geese that he fed them corn until my brother asked him to stop. The geese greased his dock so badly that he fell off.

It’s pretty much like that along the shores of our bay. It’s best to wear shoes because the piles are hard to miss. But such is life in the wilds of Lake Tschida.

This weekend I was tasked with dog sitting my son’s dogs Willow (9 years old) and Murphy (barely past his first birthday). I was warned that Murphy doesn’t know his name yet.

Willow has been around the lake and fits right in, Murphy’s owner put him on a shock collar and I forgot to ask him how to use it. So the dogs showed up on Friday. Willow knew her way around, Murphy was in full running puppy mode engulfed by a collage of distractions. After hollering MURPHY COME!!! Ben finally hit the shock collar and he came and sorta nodded as he passed by on his way to the next bobble, robin, rabbit, butterfly, boat, pontoon, the beach, the crowd on the beach, the bay, the mud, and of course a good roll in the aforementioned goose poop. It didn’t take long to realize that he really doesn’t know his name.

During all this Willow just hung around and slept since Murphy is her roommate I’m quite sure she appreciated not being Murphy’s center of attention. However Murphy did have my full attention during his stay here and it took a while for our relationship to develop.

First off I don’t like those shock collar things so I tried the old fashioned way of hollering rather than shocking, but to be honest there were quite a few times I wished I had the collar on him. He’s lucky I didn’t because there were a couple times I would have set the juice on ashtray and smoked him.

Day one was pretty hectic. The bay was fully occupied meaning all 10 pontoons and other aquatic toys were being used. So my task was to keep Murphy away from all this and it was a constant battle but by the end of the day we started to develop an understanding.

Day two was even better. First, both dogs were trying to recover from day one. Secondly, both dogs seemed to be somewhat familiar with the area and its occupants. And, third, Murphy took off less and answered my calls better and I think we crossed into being good friends.

He still ignores me but his eyes tell me that he sometimes feels guilty about it. He’s a golden retriever and he does seem to like to hunt so it seems like someone should teach him what kind of stuff he should be hunting besides socks and water bottles. Anyway that’s the latest poop from Lake Tschida.