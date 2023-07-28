Speaking of governing ourselves there’s a committee seeking signatures to initiate a measure that would prohibit anyone over the age of 80 from serving in public office. Granted I’m closer to that number than I care to admit but my first response was “Huh?” It didn’t take me long to figure it was a poorly disguised shot toward Biden and maybe Trump, but then I felt like this was just another insult to the average voter in North Dakota.

Granted someone who’s 80 is likely to be close to the end of their public service, but it seems to me that if these servants have served us well we voters should decide when they’ve aged out. The notion that age 80 equals incompetence is fabricated by those who don’t really understand how important the need for institutional knowledge is when it comes to governing we the people.

One of the mentors I was blessed to serve with during my tenure in the Legislature was Republican Rep. Brynhild Haugland of Minot.

When Brynhild retired at age 85 she was the longest-serving legislator in the nation. She served us for 52 years.

Brynhild is the only legislator to be memorialized in North Dakota’s Rough Rider Hall of Fame. And the honor was well-deserved because she was not only our first female legislator, but she spent most of her career caring for the least or most troubled amongst us with farm relief programs, creating social services, establishing our Peace Garden and numerous other efforts that left life better around here. During her tenure she cast over 22,000 roll call votes, (BTW, they are in the public record and you can look ‘em up) meaning she experienced more lawmaking than any of her peers.

I was lucky to get appointed to her Human Services Committee, because she had this way of just letting us walk into our own traps then help us out of them. Brynhild rarely spoke a word on the House floor and didn’t really say much during committee.

She seemed to spend more time listening and moving things along. Her principles included such things as “You can get a lot done if you’re not interested in getting credit for it,” or, “It’s the opposing winds that make the kite fly high.” More importantly she respected whatever her committee decided and had her own way of defending it. Where many committee chairs would have to get up and explain a complicated bill, Brynhild would rather call you on a couple of bills before the one you were carrying and say, “Ulmer our bill is two bills away so be sure to make the committee proud.”

To which I would respond, “Yes Ms. Haugland. I’m prepared, thanks.”

Brynhild made it to age 93. She retired from public service at age 85 and when I asked her why she said, “Carrying all those buckets of milk finally wore my knees out, and it’s time for someone with better legs than me to take over.”

On one hand it was a sad day for me, but as you can tell I’ve often tried to emulate my mentors and be blessed to have any of them, so what I’m saying is think twice before you destroy whatever institutional knowledge you’ve been lucky enough to accumulate.

BTW: Since term limits are now in effect it will be difficult for members to maintain institutional knowledge; therefore the state employees and professional lobbyists will, in due time, be the sole possessors of it.

Let’s hope they don’t abuse it because neither of these bring government closer to the people.