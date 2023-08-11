Back in the 1970s the North Dakota State Industrial School (now called YCC or something) owned a cabin at Lake Tschida and since I was the clinical director we used it quite a bit. I had a great staff, Darrell, Chuck, and John; we were all young (early 20s) and had enough creativity and energy to engage kids in some pretty hefty challenges.

Anyway we used the cabin almost every week in the summer so I pretty much lived out here, as did my staff. We usually took an entire cottage out (around 25 or so kids) for a week. The cabin had triple bunk beds, indoor and outdoor biffy, and large kitchen living area. And it still has one of the best swimming beaches on the lake.

The kids would arrive pretty wound up and if the weather cooperated we had them figure out how to secure those orange life jackets, partner up, grab paddles and mount one of the dozen canoes we had. Then we’d have them paddle out a bit and tip their canoes over so they knew what to expect if it happened. Once the kids got over their trepidations -- some had never seen a canoe -- the fun started.

That was the purpose of any given week. We took kids to what they thought were their limits and made them step over and it was always special when they did.

We’d engage the kids in something crazy every day. For instance we had an old Army duck boat (which is a hollow flimsy fiber glass boat the army used to tow troops and supplies). Anyway we towed this crew to Rattlesnake Point and before dropping them off we handed each of them an envelope with a number on it. The task was to hike from Rattlesnake to Crappie Creek, about 4 miles. The challenge was whenever the whistle blew a staffer would holler out a number and a kid would open his envelope. One said "you’ve just broken your leg, fall down, scream and wait for help." The detail was that the whole group had to decide what to do, thus they’d discuss what to do, leave him laying there, go for help, or figure out some way to drag him along.

Most times the group decided to drag him along. Some groups would rummage around until they built a travois of sorts, sometimes they’d switch off carrying him, whatever they did always became a serious drag on the group because they all had to finish together. Some envelopes had kids sit down and refuse to move, help a non-swimmer cross a creek, on and on.

This trek usually lasted all day, so when the day was done we had them all climb into the duck boat, put their life jackets on and sit down. By this time you could fully sense the kids' relief. They made it.

Well, not quite. Once they were seated and secured all the staff would hop in my boat, we’d drag the kids out a ways and then toss their tow line into the water. At this point we’d say see you when you get back then head home to make supper for them.

When they realized we were abandoning them the kids exploded, expletives were heard and names were taken in vain. It took about an hour for them to cross the lake but by the time they got home the whole crew was laughing and proud of their accomplishment. I don’t know if we made a difference in any of those kids but the pride they exuded by stepping over their limits always shone brightly. It’s always amazing to watch someone poke holes in their fears.