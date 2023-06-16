I’m not one to brag "I told you so" but both my loyal readers know I have repeatedly told them that no one is above the law. Former President Trump’s recent indictment is in the process of affirming just that.

Unlike many of Trump’s supporters I’ve never believed that all the accusations against him have been some sort of constant witch hunt. Rather while he was in office his attorney general, Bill Barr, made sure that Mueller’s report on the Trump Russia campaign connections died under his watch. Once the report was exposed those of us who actually read the report were quite amazed at all the phony political twists and turns that clouded up the facts in the case. The key phrase in the report indicated that it did not exonerate Trump so Barr decided not to pursue it any further, and his boss was quite pleased.

So it turns out that Biden and Pence both had classified documents in their possession but both of them were smart enough to let the government retrieve them. Trump, on the other hand, hid and moved over 100 classified documents even after his Mar-a-Lago home was searched. The bottom line on this issue is that a grand jury after interviewing a plethora of witnesses came to the conclusion that a number of laws including espionage were violated.

Someone once noted that the wheels of justice grind slow and fine and here we are over two years later where this particular issue is now in the process of allowing Trump his day in court.

It’s once again interesting to note that the lead prosecutor didn’t say much other than tell us to read the indictment. So I did and found it to be an easy read and the charges clearly outlined. I would suggest that you as a citizen have the responsibility to read the report too because we the people are about to witness the prosecution of a former president.

The interesting part is that this is not the only case that Trump has tried to put himself above the law or is being accused of violating the law. The Jan. 6 insurrection is still under investigation by a grand jury, along with attempting to manipulate the vote count in Georgia, Arizona, in his attempt to prove that the election was stolen from him.

The really sad part here is that we the people were hornswoggled into thinking that Trump was going to "make America great again." Instead he became one of the greatest embarrassments in the history of our democracy by convincing his supporters that his tenure was overwhelmed by a massive case of witch hunting victimhood.

History will likely show that Trump was not a victim but a perpetrator who lied and cheated his way into victimhood. The reality here is that we the people have once again overestimated the intelligence of the voter when they supported passion over reason in 2016.

Therefore it seems to me that we voters have a tendency to repeatedly choose the sizzle rather than the steak. We the people seem to be easily distracted by flashy bobbles and floating innuendo and not really interested in taking the time to track and research what our choices for leaders will bring forth.

Anyway it’s now time for us to give Trump his well-deserved day in court and it will be interesting to keep track of how we the people will respond to whatever the outcome is.

As for me I don’t think our country can afford to muff another election of someone with the lack of integrity and character that somehow turned Trump into a viable candidate for anything.