It might just be me but I can’t help but wonder if you too might think there’s such a thing as the Republican Information Containment Plan (RICP) that wants to incarcerate people for exposing themselves to information that they don’t like.

Let’s start with books that they don’t like and since they don’t like them they want to prohibit you from reading them. Then there are parts of our history like slavery that they think weren’t all that bad because the slaves were forced to learn job skills. You may recall the RICP outlawed teaching critical race theory, which wasn’t being taught, under the notion that our history is not something that exudes the blind patriotic pride the RICP demands.

All of this was pushed by a dominant plethora of far right talk shows that convinced their audience that they are the only source of truth.

First they convinced their audience that the left side of the aisle had indoctrinated all of us into socialism, which will force us to address each other as comrade. Then the RICP convinced us that all of our leaders had to be from private business because that’s the only way we could save ourselves. So the litmus test for RICP candidates requires some sort of business background because they are the only ones that have any sort of sense of how we should be governed and the best example of why rational folks didn’t think this was a good idea was when Trump got elected. The RICP conveniently didn’t mention that whatever the market will bear also means whatever they can get away with.

Then thanks to folks like Rush Limbaugh and Steve Bannon they encouraged their followers to get involved in their local elections. Their followers then showed up at school board meetings, targeting local officials, and even planning to kidnap the governor of Michigan because she wouldn’t implement the RICP.

Then the conspiracy kooks of Qanon came out from under their rocks and convinced their followers that Democrats were pedophiles and one guy grabbed his gun and headed to a pizza parlor to free all the children that Hillary Clinton was holding hostage in the basement. Much to his surprise there was no basement or kids being held there -- and wouldn’t you know the RICP supported the guy because he, along with Russia, was trying to convince voters that electing Hillary would be similar to electing the Anti-Christ.

Then in a proud moment Trump told the Proud Boys to stand down but stand by and they did until Jan. 6. While we were masked up by Covid-19, the world shut down, and the anti-vaccination crowd led the next charge against facts, horse de-wormers were passed around, and Trump lost the election but the RICP surfaced in our state elections resulting in tearing the scabs of racism and trying to return us to the days of separate but equal. Angst about the LBGTQ community created by the RICP convinced legislatures across the country that there was some sort latent desire that if not stopped would encourage all of us to transition our sexual orientation. I’m not sure about you but I’ve never considered it. But that didn’t stop them from implementing laws that made sure whoever did would be punished somehow.

I could go on but I’ll end with end concluding that the Republican Information Containment Plan seems to be rooted in the present race for the Republican nominee for president. Candidates don’t dare speak the truth about what’s really going on with the leading candidate for fear of losing millions of voters who still support Trump. The RICP has been quite successful so I’m left to wonder how much longer we the people will tolerate living in the right wing world of alternate facts.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

