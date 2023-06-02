OK the calendar has moved from May to June and summer’s officially underway. The first indicator of that came last weekend when one of the grandkids informed me around 9 p.m. last Friday that she could stay out much later because another school year had come to a close. It took a while for me to convince her that they rarely hold school on Saturday but eventually she came in.

Summer’s been kinda put on hold around our house as the Mrs. had one of her hips replaced last week and I had been volunteered to be her health coach. Therefore I read the hip replacement book the hospital provided to prepare for the tasks involved.

I’m sure that both my loyal readers appreciate that replacing a hip significantly impairs one’s mobility and if they don’t it does. The whole ordeal is actually quite amazing. They access the hip joint from the side to expose the ball and socket joint. Then they cut off the ball, clean out the socket, insert a new ball and socket, close you up and send you home 24 hours later.

I’m quite sure that back when they started this procedure patients would spend days if not weeks in the hospital. Eventually someone decided that hospitals are for sick people so it was better to send patients home to heal.

So after a modicum of training, like using a walker, getting in and out of bed, how to negotiate stairs, get in and out of cars while not bending over more than 90 degrees, we got her home. Just getting her in and out of the car was excruciating for her, then we had to get her up eight steps with a walker (we discovered that a cane works better on steps). The hardest part seemed to center on whether to go up with the good leg or the bad leg first, then we had to figure out if it was better to go down with the bad. Getting in or out of bed was no easy ordeal nor was going to the bathroom because getting up and down requires all sorts of hip related contortions. Early on any movement in that area caused pain so the big job was figuring out how to avoid that.

For the record days one through five were pretty tough days for her. Fortunately the medications helped out and health coaching was pretty intense because neither of us was sure what to expect. First off we were less organized and prepared for all this than we thought.

We both had read the book on what to do, but little things like she can’t pick up stuff that drops on the floor, she can’t reach stuff, or after making it from the kitchen to her bed she forgets something (getting out of bed at this point is a real chore). That’s where the health coach/gopher (me) comes in handy and therefore has to be close by.

After four days we had a physical therapy appointment where she was taught a series of exercises and such things as up with the good down with the bad. My experience with PT has taught me to not only pay close attention to the therapist’s instructions but to be religious about doing the exercises.

Anyway each day she seems to get a bit more mobile and from what I can tell despite all my advice she’s on the mend and if we’re lucky we’ll get back to the lake before the Fourth of July. Until then I’d like her to know that whatever the outcome, it has been my privilege to be her health coach. Here’s hoping that you can find a health coach whenever you need one.