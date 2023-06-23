In order to spare folks who can’t stand being around “woke” people, I’ll start off here noting I’d like to think that life has constantly enlightened me leaving me aware and thus woke.

So I’ll assume that you’re still with me here. Back when the anti-woke movement started, most folks with a lick of a conscious wondered what they were talking about so we blew it off as just another right wing-left wing thing.

Then this last North Dakota legislative session left me aghast with all the un-woke, mean-spirited culture wars focusing on people who differ from whatever the cultural norm is in our state. Being woke left me quite embarrassed to see my community approve all the subliminal bigotry that surfaced amongst our elected leaders.

It reminded me of my days during the ARC lawsuit when notable legislators would publicly declare “all those people in Grafton are nothing more than animals and none of them should be brought back into our communities.”

The ARC lawsuit affirmed that all of us are to be treated equally. Yes even the most with developmental disabilities have the same rights that you do.

So the woke issue finally hit home when the anti-woke crowd hit my cocktail hour by excoriating my dear friend Bud Light for putting the image of a transgender influencer on the Bud Light can. They were accused of being too diverse, inclusive, and trying to treat everybody equally. The result? Bud Light sales dropped well over 25%.

Then Target was sacked for having a gay section, Chick-fil-a, and even Cracker Barrel got hit. These are not known as liberal leviathans so my curiosity led to a bit of Googling.

I discovered that all of the anti-woke targets had something in common: employee training programs that involved diversity, inclusion, and equality (DEI for short). So then I turned to Webster’s to find the following:

“Diversity is to practice the state of being equal, especially in status, rights, and opportunities or the quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientation etc.

“Equality is the state of being equal, especially in status, rights, and opportunities.

“Inclusion is the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those who have physical or intellectual disabilities and other minority groups.”

OK so which one of those business principles are bad? Do you work in a place that’s not diverse, excludes you and treats you unequally? If it was me I wouldn’t want anything to do with such a company.

So why are the majority of the right-sided politicians led by the governor of Florida campaigning to kill wokeness?

To me it’s kinda like trying to make sure that Americans get dumbed down further than we already are, i.e. this is not progress it’s regression.

America along with the world is a diverse place that includes infinite combinations of cultures. If we are not willing to include some sort of acceptance that our differences can peacefully coexist then the United States as we know it may become nothing more than a series of small enclaves. Equality will depend on how each of us thinks we are more equal than others.

Anyway it looks like I may have exposed my wokeness here so I better just shake a stick at those who think otherwise and head back into hiding.