The 247th annual celebration of our independence from the British has passed. The horse manure and parade debris have been appropriately disposed somewhere and most of the red, white and blue paraphernalia has been stuffed back into storage. Now off to Country Fest followed by a plethora of summer activities that hopefully leave you with more smiles than frowns.

The Fourth of July weekend usually confirms my reflections on the variety of wilds found around Lake Tschida. The rains have kept water levels pretty steady this year so beach space is at a minimum. But the algae blooms have stalled to the point where I can still count my toes when chest deep so it’s prime lake time and the secret is out.

For those who haven’t been here Tschida is a pretty good sized lake that normally provides all sorts of opportunity for solitude except on the Fourth of July weekend when all types of water craft swarm the place.

Most normal weekends we locals can be heard complaining about there being too much boat wake, but that’s because there we don’t have to deal with such nuisances during the week. However the Fourth goes from mild to wild.

For instance there’s a large bay south of Rattlesnake Point that has a long strip of exposed sandy beach that becomes a magnet for an armada of watercraft. We were beached on Rattlesnake Point because no one else was. Whilst the remainder of my crew waddled around I perused the area from my captain’s chair and noted that the south beach, about a mile away, was packed with all sorts of beached boats.

Once I finished my perusal I decided to hop on a jet ski and head over to count how many boats were there. After battling the aforementioned boat wake I pulled into the area slowed down and began my count. The beached boat, pontoon, jet ski count was 47. The people count looked like around five per watercraft so there was a serious beach party happening. Upon turning around I noted that there were at least a couple dozen boats with tubers, jet skis took flight over massive boat wakes and the area was swarmed in aquatic activity.

This was not the place for folks with hydrophobia: the area was engulfed in 4-foot swells coming from a variety of directions. All I could do was hit the throttle and hang on. Like I was saying there are all types of wild out here, boating is known to be one.

There have been a number of times when birds have crashed into our deck windows. Some get up and some don’t and the carcass disposal process depends on who witnessed what. I’ll spare you the adult version.

So a nice couple of doves have roosted in a low-hanging branch close to one of our favorite sitting areas. Wouldn’t you know a rather premature looking baby dove fell out of its nest and landed right on the walkway. It was not a pretty sight especially for third grader Lexi. Having had this experience with her older stepsister I repeated it here.

Lexi wanted to bury it somewhere so I found an empty wooden matches box for a coffin and scooped the bird into the box and slid the box shut. Then Lexi decided that the top of the hill behind us would be a good place so we grabbed a shovel and headed on up.

The view from this hilltop is awesome so lots of folks just drive up there and gaze a bit. We carefully buried the bird, Lexi said thanks, and we returned to see what wild Tschida thing might come by next. Here’s hoping you enjoy whatever comes by you.