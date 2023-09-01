Attorneys on Monday presented opening statements in the murder trial of a Mandan teenager who is charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a South Dakota man and the related wounding of another person in Bismarck.

Prosecutors allege the victim was shot multiple times, while the defense argues it's a case of self-defense.

Jesse Taylor Jr., 17, is charged with murder in the Sept. 23, 2022, death of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin, South Dakota. An aggravated assault charge stems from allegations that Taylor also shot another person during the same incident at Motel 6 in north Bismarck.

A judicial referee in moving the charges from juvenile jurisdiction to adult court noted Taylor had a limited juvenile history but said he didn’t comply with probation and admitted to committing other offenses while on probation, according to documents.

Taylor, then 16, pleaded not guilty last October and is scheduled for a two-week trial presided over by South Central District Judge James Hill at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck.

Taylor and Thunder Shield knew each other, according to police. The two that day initially had a conversation that ended with a handshake and a hug, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer told jurors.

Thunder Shield was hanging out with friends later that night when Taylor allegedly confronted him. Taylor made fun of and harassed Thunder Shield about his sexual orientation, according to Lawyer.

Defense Attorney Philip Becher told jurors that both Taylor and Thunder Shield were saying "some stuff to each other that really wasn't all that great.”

“The argument started with Jesse basically asking and confronting Maurice because he was concerned Maurice was providing narcotics to his mother,” Becher said. He did not specify if it was Taylor’s mother.

Taylor removed himself from the situation but Thunder Shield continued to harass, spit on and throw things at Taylor, which caused him to begin arguing again, according to Becher.

“Thunder Shield can’t let it go, can’t go away, and instead Thunder Shield comes downstairs to confront Taylor in person,” the attorney said.

Lawyer said Taylor called Thunder Shield to him, shot Thunder Shield multiple times and fled the scene. She did not cite a possible motive.

Becher said Thunder Shield was threatening to beat up Taylor, and Taylor defended himself.

“(Thunder Shield) created a situation where Jesse felt the reasonable need to act -- and he acted by protecting himself,” the attorney said.

Thunder Shield was shot four times but suffered 13 bullet wounds in the chest, arm, hip and back.

“One of the (bullets) that went in his arm actually exited under his arm and went back into his body in his chest,” Lawyer said.

A bystander was grazed by a bullet.

Police found five bullet cartridges at the scene.

Thunder Shield was pronounced dead at a hospital. Drugs and alcohol were found in his system during an autopsy, according to Lawyer.

Taylor was arrested in Warren, Minnesota, the evening of the shooting. Authorities haven't said if he had allegedly been drinking or using drugs that day.

The reported-stolen gun allegedly used by Taylor was found in Bismarck's Jaycee Centennial Park at the base of a tree by a resident, according to authorities.

Taylor faces a possible life prison sentence without parole if convicted on the murder charge.