Lance and Anissa Gartner’s Spring Valley Cattle, recipient of the 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award, will be toured this month.

The tour from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 18 includes topics on grazing management, animal selection and mineralizing the soil followed by a meal.

Cost is $20. Register by July 11 at www.ndglc.com/events. Participants should dress for the weather and walking and bring water, bug spray, a blanket or chairs.

The Gartners operate a nearly 5,000-acre cow/calf, yearling beef operation supported by about 175 acres of alfalfa hay land and 225 acres of rye, oats and covers. They have been no-till for more than 15 years and not used commercial fertilizer for nearly 10 years. The Gartners use herdsmanship and range management, providing quality grazing and minimizing winter feeding.

The North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award honors North Dakota landowner achievement in voluntary stewardship and management of natural resources.