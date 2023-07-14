NEW SALEM -- Thousands of country music fans recently gathered under the watchful eyes of the Salem Sue cow statue outside of New Salem for the sixth ND Country Fest.

Organizers of the four-day event at the Morton County Fairgrounds last week expected 15,000 people each day, according to Marketing Director John Gourley. Attendees came from all over the country to see Country Fest, which books some big-name acts.

Day One last Wednesday saw artists Out of Line, Clare Dunn and Rodney Atkins play. The following days feature up to five artists a night, including Sawyer Brown, Justin Moore and Lee Brice.

Each night had a theme. The first day was Give Back Night. Country Fest offered free music admission to the public but encouraged a $20 donation at the gate. All proceeds went to Morton County FFA and 4-H.

The festival offers campsites for attendees to set up campers. Recreational vehicles lined the streets early on the morning of the first day, waiting to get in.

Attendees said they came for a good time and for good music. Dewey Aaseth and his group of friends from Hazen had about 10 RVs lined up next to one another on the campgrounds. They arrived around 5:30 a.m. the first day. It was their fourth year attending Country Fest. Every year it’s rained, and it’s a lot of work to come down to New Salem, but it’s worth it, they said. Aaseth also expressed how much he appreciates the law enforcement and security that help out at Country Fest. He hasn’t seen a single fight in all the times he’s attended.

“We have an awesome time. It’s about visiting other people. Meeting a lot of new friends from other parts of the state,” he said.

Vendors come from all over, as well. Poach 2 Go, a mobile coffee business, came from Ray in northwest North Dakota. It was the company's first year at Country Fest, and the owners enjoyed meeting new people and talking with other vendors. The first day was slow, they said, but they got customers the next day looking to get their morning coffee.

Crazy Bull Longhorns came from Muskogee, Oklahoma, for its first year at Country Fest. Owner Marty Ross saw the large crowds that the event draws and decided to come himself. Ross sells real cattle skulls, sometimes decorated with crushed glass or paint. If business is good this time, he hopes to come again next year.

New Salem Mayor Lynette Fitterer expressed how much Country Fest has done for the small town. It puts the community of about 1,000 people on the map, she said, and it doesn’t just help the liquor stores. Festivalgoers also need food and things for their campers.

“The community is phenomenal. They are very inviting, cooperative. They make sacrifices, they put up with traffic, and the businesses are very accommodating,” Fitterer said.

She also mentioned that the festival takes place the weekend before New Salem’s city celebration, the Cow Town Hoe Down. Some people even come back for the event after Country Fest, she said.

For more information on Country Fest, go to https://www.ndcountryfest.com/.