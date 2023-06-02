An audio issue during the annual Memorial Day program at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery resulted in the voice of Staff Sgt. Gus Tandberg being faint to the crowd as he sang the national anthem, but people in attendance added to the volume by singing along in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

An estimated 2,700 people attended this year’s ceremony, according to North Dakota National Guard spokesman William “Pro” Prokopyk. That is about a thousand more than last year.

Around 625 motorcycles took part in a Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club Honor Run to the cemetery off state Highway 1806 south of Mandan before the start of the program. Two National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters did a flyover of the cemetery as Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Obrigewitch gave welcoming remarks. The weather cooperated, with warm temperatures and sunny skies.

Joyce Foss attended the ceremony with her sons and three grandchildren. Foss’s husband, Philip Foss, was a Vietnam War veteran who died last year. She spoke about how he would spend a lot of time in the area, so it was fitting that he was laid to rest there.

“It just makes me feel so honored to be here today to share all the memories of my husband, and to honor all the veterans that are buried out here," she said. "It makes me speechless.”

Remarks were given by Gov. Doug Burgum; U.S. Sens John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.; and state Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann.

Hoeven donned a National Guard hat, and said he wants to honor soldiers “not just on Veterans Day, not just on Memorial Day, but every day."

Burgum reiterated his goal to make North Dakota one of the most military-friendly states in the country. He mentioned how burial costs at the cemetery are covered for both military personnel and their spouses.

“When an individual serves, the whole family serves,” he said.

A round of applause was given to families of veterans.

A groundbreaking for a new columbarium for cremation urns followed the ceremony. The 2,240-compartment structure is for veterans and their spouses. It is funded by a $1.86 million grant from the National Cemetery Administration and $600,000 from the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Foundation.