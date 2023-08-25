Public schools in the Bismarck-Mandan area are welcoming students this week with new buildings, a new leader in Bismarck, a new logo in Mandan and under new laws passed by the North Dakota Legislature earlier this year.

Mandan Public Schools and Mandan Catholic Schools begin classes Wednesday, followed by Bismarck Public Schools on Thursday. Light of Christ Catholic Schools in Bismarck started classes last Thursday.

“We’re really excited for the new school year and I'm really optimistic about the year,” new BPS Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht said.

In local higher education, the University of Mary will begin all classes around Labor Day, while Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College began classes Tuesday.

Bismarck

Bismarck Public Schools student enrollment was at 13,652 as of Aug. 15, but that number is likely to increase as 140 more students were being processed and other families had not registered yet, according to BPS spokesman Steve Koontz.

Last year's enrollment was 13,629. Bismarck is the largest public school district in the state.

The district also welcomed about 140 new educators to its new staff orientation, though none of the positions is a new one. The district is not facing a shortage of teachers but is always hiring, according to Koontz.

The new educators “were replacements for resignations or retirements that took place last year, and others were positions that were open during the last school year,” he said.

Fastnacht took over as superintendent in July following the retirement of Jason Hornbacher. Fastnacht had been assistant superintendent in Mandan since 2018.

He said he is working “to inspire and to build trust” in his first year as leader by reaching out to community partners, policymakers, BPS staff and educators.

The district’s finances will be looked at closely by the State Auditor's Office this fall following a successful petition by a group frustrated with rising property taxes and what it perceives as the school board's lack of attention to declining student proficiency.

The petition to audit the school district gathered more than 5,700 signatures. Only 4,600 -- 35% of qualified voters in the school district -- were needed. The audit will take the place of the district's regular biennial audit.

Legacy High School will open with a completed expansion that contains mostly classrooms and some areas for group work.

The expansion will enable the school that opened in 2015 to teach roughly 1,600 students -- the same as Bismarck High and Century High, according to Fastnacht.

Work on a Lincoln Elementary addition continues; the expansion is scheduled to be finished for the 2024-25 school year.

BPS administration moved to a new location in June, allowing the Hughes Education Center to become a Career and Technical Education facility.

Hughes will begin offering expanded CTE opportunities this fall to middle school students; the center also will offer health science classes to middle school and high school students.

“It’s a beautiful state-of-the-art learning space for our students, and we're looking forward to rolling that out,” Fastnacht said.

The Bismarck Public School Board on June 19 unanimously approved a two-year teacher contract. The Bismarck Education Association had OK'd the contract three days earlier.

The agreement will give Bismarck educators an average increase of $3,215 this school year and $2,702 next school year. In exchange for the raise, the district will now cover only 94% of the monthly premiums for single and single-plus-dependents health insurance for full-time licensed staff. The district previously covered the entire premiums.

An insurance committee was formed to oversee the new process.

“We understand that insurance is a complex issue and that there's a lot of moving parts, and so the insurance committee is a way for us to have transparency throughout the district with any changes,” said Funnon Barker, a Bismarck teacher who helped with the negotiation process, in a recording announcing all of the agreed terms.

Bismarck educators will also get one more day of personal leave than they currently have and more time off for maternity and paternity leave.

The Bismarck School Board last week unanimously approved a $214 million preliminary budget for the 2023-24 school year. The budget would see no increase in mill levies, which are used to calculate property tax.

A public hearing for the 2023-24 budget will be held Sept 25 at 6 p.m. in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building during a regularly scheduled school board meeting.

Mandan

Enrollment at Mandan Public Schools was at 4,469 students as of Aug. 15. Superintendent Mike Bitz estimates 40-50 more students will be added by Sept. 1.

The current enrollment is an increase of 165 students compared to last year's 4,304.

Mandan has 45 new teachers this fall; 16 of those are new positions due to the opening of Lakewood Elementary.

The school at 2601 38th Ave. SE in Mandan is the seventh elementary in the district. It had 271 students enrolled as of Aug. 15. The district is anticipating final enrollment closer to 300, according to MPS spokeswoman Janelle Heinsohn.

The school will welcome students on Wednesday but construction is still wrapping up. The gym will not be available for the first couple of days, and some cabinetry still needs to be installed, according to Bitz.

Construction on the new Mandan High School continues. It should open to students in fall 2024.

The district over the summer announced updated Braves logos for the district and high school.

Bitz said that it was “just time to do it,” and that the former American Indian chief logo was getting hard to format for all of the district's needs.

The logos were not changed due to pressure, according to Bitz. Complaints about the district's Native American logo are "not anything local and not anything recent," he said.

The new logos were first sketched by Native American artist Kolan Snider and then brought to digital life by local graphic designer Sean Thorenson.

The updated logo featuring a capital "M" and the word "Braves" is visible on the district's and high school’s website and social media, but the high school will not update facilities, as the new high school will be ready next fall, according to Athletic Director Mark Weist.

“It will take us approximately 2-3 years to update to the new logo with all of our uniforms,” he said.

The marching band will not be changing uniforms but Director of Bands Jon Baumann is hopeful the band can “update the sousaphone bell covers soon to include the new logo.”

The Mandan School Board approved its teachers contract on May 15. It will give Mandan educators an average salary increase of over $3,000 over the next two years, and all educators will receive an additional day of personal leave. The Mandan Education Association approved the agreement the same day.

The Mandan School Board also passed its preliminary budget last week, with no increases in mills. The nearly $60 million budget allows for 18 new full-time positions. Salaries make up roughly 82% of the budget, according to MPS Business Manager Ryan Lagasse.

“It seems like a big number but that money stays in our community and turns over many times in relation to it, which helps all the businesses,” Mandan School Board President Sheldon Wolf said.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 18 during a regularly scheduled school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Bosh Froehlich Room of Mandan City Hall.

Catholic schools

Light of Christ schools has 1,476 students enrolled for the school year -- up slightly from last year's enrollment of 1,437.

The school system is fully staffed with 225 employees, according to Administrative Assistant Shannon Indovina.

Christ the King Catholic Montessori School in Mandan has 180 students enrolled pre-K through sixth grade. The school does not offer grades above sixth.

Information on Saint Joseph Catholic School in Mandan was not immediately available.

Area colleges

The University of Mary will begin its fall term on Sept. 4 -- Labor Day. Online classes will be held that day but classes on the main campus will begin a day later.

The university is launching two new programs this year -- a tuition-free nursing program and a Catholic Montessori graduate degree program.

The university's Nursing Academy -- within the school's broader nursing program -- will allow select students to complete their bachelor of science in nursing in less than three years, to study abroad with expenses paid and to receive mentorship while enrolled in the academy.

The Catholic Montessori graduate degree will train working educators in the Montessori method, which emphasizes children's natural interests and activities rather than formal teaching methods. A Montessori classroom places an emphasis on hands-on learning and developing real-world skills.

Bismarck State College's first full day of classes was Tuesday; night classes began Monday.

The college has 4.4% more students enrolled than last year, but that number could still change as students can still enroll, according to BSC spokeswoman Juanita Lee.

New programs at BSC are unmanned aerial systems, additive manufacturing and heavy equipment operator.

University President Doug Jensen was not on campus on the first day of classes due to an unspecified injury. He is doing well and waiting for his doctor and physical therapist to approve his return to campus, according to Lee.

Legislation

The Legislature earlier this year passed and Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1249, which restricts transgender females in high school sports, and House Bill 1522, which prohibits transgender K-12 students from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. The laws are now in effect.

Fargo Public Schools will continue to allow students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity or a staff/single-stall restroom that is available for use.

Public schools in Bismarck and Mandan in May told the Tribune their districts will comply with the new legislation.

