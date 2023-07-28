Spencer Wilson picked up his first feature win of the summer at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan last Friday night.

The Minot driver took the checkered flag in the 25-lap IMCA Modified feature race, crossing in front of Mark Dahl, and season points leader Jeremy Keller.

Keller, of Bismarck, holds a two-point lead over Dahl, also of the capital city, in the season points chase, 191-189.

Jared Thelen of Minot, Zach Frederick of Richardton and Marlyn Seidler of Underwood earned heat wins in the modifieds.

Hunter Domagala and Geoff Hellman, the top two drivers in the WISSOTA Street Stocks points standings, dueled in the feature with Domagala coming out on top.

The Mandan drivers finished 1-2 in the 20-lap feature. Domagala leads Hellman 637-633 in the season points race.

Chris Welk Jr. of Mandan crossed third in the feature. Heat races went to Matt Dosch of Lincoln and Hellman.

Preston Martin of Lincoln earned his second feature win of the summer as he maintains the season lead in INEX Legends.

Martin won the main event, followed by Bismarck’s Casey Martin and Daunte Martin.

For the season, Martin has a 17-point lead (480-463) over Donavin Wiest of Wishek. Casey Martin is third with 419.

Ryan Erdahl of Jamestown won the B Main, with heats going to Glenn Mitchell of Australia, Austin Wiest of Bismarck, Brandon Anderson of Mandan and Dayton Olheiser of Dickinson.

Kelly Hoerner of Bismarck crossed in front of season points leader Derrick Appert of Hazelton to take the Hobby Stocks feature. Bill Hultberg of Bismarck finished third and Jeremy Herr of Wishek fourth.

Appert has a 22-point lead over Hultberg (639-617) for the season points lead. Hoerner is in fourth with 568.

Hultberg, Hoerner and Herr picked up heat wins.

Alex Thompson won the IMCA Sport Compact feature, with Krys Yost of Balfour second. Yost, the season points leader, claimed the heat victory.

Yost has a six-point (203-197) lead over Alex Thompson of Bismarck for the season lead.

The annual Governor’s Cup races are next week, running Friday and Saturday, July 28-29. Races begin at 7 p.m. each night.

Dacotah Speedway

Friday’s results

IMCA Modified

Feature: 1. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 2. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 3. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 4. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 5. Jerad Thelen, Minot. 6. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 7. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 8. Jason Wolla, Ray. 9. Zach Frederic, Richardton. 10. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. Thelen. 2. Pittenger. 3. Elijah Puckett, Hazen. 4. Keller. 5. Kinzley.

Heat 2: 1. Frederick. 2. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 3. Caden Roberts, Dickinson. 4. Darrell Parsons, Mandan. 5. Scott Gartner, Jamestown.

Heat 3: 1. Seidler. 2. Tomlinson. 3. Wolla. 4. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 5. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington.

WISSOTA Street Stock

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 3. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 4. Kelly Hagel, Carrington. 5. Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 6. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 7. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 8. Christopher Ritter, Jamestown. 9, Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 10. John Feist, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. Dosch. 2. Welk Jr. 3. Meidinger. 4. Engelhardt. 5. Barrett Berg, Lincoln.

Heat 2: 1. Hellman. 2. Domagala. 3. Ritter. 4. Hagel. 5. Feist.

INEX Legends

Feature: 1. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 2. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 3. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 4. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 5. Brandon Anderson, Mandan. 6. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 7. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 8. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem. 9. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 10. Dustin Herz, Bismarck.

B feature: 1. Ryan Erdahl, Jamestown. 2. S.Davenport. 3. Kyle Doepke, Wilton. 4. Ashton Wendland, Wolford.

Heat 1: 1. Glenn Mitchell, Picton, New South Wales, Australia. 2. P.Martin. 3. D.Martin. 4. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 5. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Wiest. 2. Gage Madler, New England. 3. Keena. 4. Noah Madler, New England. 5. Michael King, Jamestown.

Heat 3: 1. Anderson. 2. A.Davenport. 3. Herz. 4. Gus Jensen, Flasher. 5. Ty Olson, Mandan.

Heat 4: 1. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 2. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 3. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 4. Nelson. 5. Colten Laber, Mandan.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Kelly Hoerner, Bismarck .2. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 3. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 3. Jeremy Harr, Wishek. 5. Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 6. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 7. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 8. Devin Hanson, Wilton. 9. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 10. John Gartner Jr., Mandan.

Heat 1: 1. Hultberg. 2. Hanson. 3. Chris Rangeloff, Bismarck. 4. Howe-Kellar. 5. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. K.Hoerner. 2. Engelhardt. 3. Roehrich. 4. Nevin Jenson, Bismarck. 5. Skyler Rohrich, Wilton.

Heat 3: 1. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 2. Gordon. 3. Appert. 4. Gartner Jr. 5. Nick Kassian, Wilton.

IMCA Sport Compact

Feature: 1. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 2. Krys Yost, Balfour. 3. Couy Snyder, Mandan. 4. Kevin Perdue, Minot.

Heat 1: 1. Yost. 2. Thompson. 3. Snyder. 4. Perdue.