A competitive racing season has given fans making the trek to Dacotah Speedway this evening plenty to look for.

With Championship Night finally here, three of the five competitive classes are still up in the air.

Consistent season-long efforts from Lincoln's Preston Martin and Mandan's Hunter Domagala have all but locked up titles for the racers in the INEX Legends and WISSOTA Street Stocks classes, as they have 50-plus-point gaps between their runners-up in the standings.

Domagala has made it to all 10 features in the WISSOTA Street Stock races, winning seven, placing in the top five in nine and in the top 10 of all 10 to rack up 1078 points, 50 up on second-place Geoff Hellman of Mandan.

Martin's been only marginally less successful than Domagala while competing in the INEX Legends, making nine features, winning seven, placing in the top five in eight and in the top 10 of all nine to collect 877 points, allowing him a 63-point advantage on second-place Donavin Wiest.

It's the other three classes, the IMCA Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts, where fans in attendance will be able to see title races playing out in real time.

The IMCA Modifieds sees a three-way race for this year's title.

Mark Dahl of Bismarck currently holds the standings lead with 336 points, trailed closely by Marlyn Seidler with 329 and Jeremy Keller with 326.

Dahl, Seidler and Keller have all made every feature race in Mandan and have combined for seven wins, three apiece by Seidler and Keller and one by Dahl.

Dahl's advantage comes from having finished in the top 10 of every feature thus far, including eight top-five finishes.

That provides him a slight advantage over Seidler and Keller's win total and that Seidler has seven top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes and Keller having eight top-fives and nine top-10s.

The IMCA Sport Compacts races is all but certain to be a two-man competition.

Krys Yost (345 points) and Alex Thompson (337) have been battling back and forth all season long, with Yost generally holding a single-digit lead on Thompson despite a seven-two advantage on Thompson in wins.

Both Yost and Thompson have finished in the top five and 10 of all 10 features, but a win for either could still secure either of the top two racers a title.

In the Hobby Stocks, what had been a comfortable lead atop the standings for Derrick Appert has vanished, with Bill Hultberg surging back for a three-point race between the two competitors.

Appert (1009 points) has finished outside the top 10 in each of the past two weeks, while Hultberg (1006) racked up a runner-up on Aug. 11 and a sixth-place finish last Friday.

The dark horse in Hobby Stocks comes in the form of Josh Roehrich, who sits 28 points back of Appert (981) and 25 back of Hultberg but has finished third in each of the past two weeks.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Gates are open at 6 p.m.

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. JOSH DUNGAN Sports Reporter Follow JOSH DUNGAN Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false