Caden Roberts picked up his first feature victory of the season on Aug. 11 at Dacotah Speedway.

The Dickinson driver started up front and crossed the line first, ahead of Marlyn Seidler and Spencer Wilson to win the 25-lap IMCA Modifieds feature.

Seidler maintains his season points lead headed down the home stretch of the summer season. The Underwood driver, with seven feature wins this summer, has a slim two-point edge over Bismarck’s Mark Dahl (301-299) atop the season points chase. Jeremy Keller of Bismarck is in third with 286.

Spencer Wilson on Minot, Dahl and Keller picked up heat wins on Aug. 11.

Hunter Domagala of Mandan continued his strong season, picking up his sixth feature win in Wissota Street Stocks. Domagala, who has eight top-5 finishes and nine top-10s, took the checkered flag in the 20-lap feature, followed by Lincoln drivers Matt Dosch and Shawn Volk.

Domagala had a 41-point lead in the season standings with 967 points. Geoff Hellmer on Mandan (926) and Dosch (865) are sitting in second and third, respectively.

Hellman and Kelly Hagel of Carrington drove to victory in the heat races.

Preston Martin of Lincoln and Donavin Wiest of Wishek are 1-2 in the season INEX Legends race, and they went 1-2 in Friday’s main event.

Martin earned his fifth feature win, with Donavin Wiest second and Austin Wiest of Bismarck third.

Martin has 870 points for the season, with Donavin Wiest second at 714. Austin Wiest is third with 682.

Ryan Erdahl of Jamestown won the B feature, with Donavin Wiest, Duston Hagen of Lincoln, Martin and Nate Keena of Lincoln taking the heats.

Dylan Sandberg of Wilton took his first Hobby Stocks feature, winning the 15-lap race, followed across the line by Bismarck’s Bill Hultberg and Josh Roehrich of Menoken.

Hazelton’s Derrick Appert leads the season points race with 943 points, 30 in front of Hultberg.

Chad Hausauer of Bismarck, Hultberg and Sandberg won the heats.

Balfour driver Krys Yost, the season points leader, earned his seventh feature win in IMCA Sport Compacts. Alex Thompson of Bismarck and Couy Snyder of Mandan finished second and third.

Yost, who has 309 points and leads by 10 over Thompson for the season, also won the heat race.

Mandan Dirt Series racing resumes on Friday, Aug. 18 with Drive to Survive Night at the track.