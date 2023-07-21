Gage Miller’s first 20 pitches weren’t the sharpest.

Not that it mattered in the end. By the time he threw his 105th, Miller had himself a no-hitter.

Miller worked out of an early jam and cruised from there, helping the Mandan Chiefs sweep the Williston Keybirds on Tuesday in their regular-season finale at Memorial Ballpark. Miller no-hit the Keybirds in a 6-0 win in the opener and the Chiefs completed the sweep with a 5-2 win in the nightcap.

“We were a little nervous after the first couple of batters but he did a really nice job of putting hitters away and spotting pitches,” Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid said. “It’s the old story for pitching, hitting spots and putting hitters away with two strikes.

“It’s a credit to him. He really beared down. We’ve been part of games where we get off on the wrong foot and kind of never recover and he almost single-handedly just fixed it and off we went.”

Miller walked the first two batters he faced. But after working out of an early jam, he settled in and shut down the Keybirds.

Kaden Finders’ sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position before Miller struck out Conner Ekblad and Matt Goodman to escape from early trouble.

Miller walked three batters but struck out 11 -- five of them looking.

Filling the strike zone was the biggest thing for Miller.

“Throwing strikes,” he said. “The first inning, I walked two guys and if you throw strikes at the AA level, you’ll get the job done just fine. Throwing strikes is the most important thing because you can beat guys throwing strikes the whole time.”

Williston stranded five baserunners, four of them in the first three innings.

“We’re really proud of how we responded to that adversity right away,” Kincaid said.

Miller retired 12 straight batters after Finders’ two-out walk in the third, retiring the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth and taking a no-hitter into the seventh.

It was midway through the game when Miller realized what he was working on.

“Probably about the fourth inning, I kind of looked over,” Miller said. “I tried not to recognize it too much. Sometimes you get that far in and you just don’t want to think about it. I just tried to just keep doing things the same.”

Working off his fastball, Miller found success with his offspeed stuff as well.

“It was mostly fastball/curveball,” he said. “My fastball was working, started to find my curve and it worked.”

Through six innings, he had nine Ks on 95 pitches. Miller struck out the first two batters of the seventh. Alex Ewert reached with two out when his hard-hit grounder handcuffed Burgum for the Chiefs’ second error of the game. Miller finished off the no-hitter, getting Nik Rustad to pop out to short on his final pitch of the night.

Miller was starting to tire, but he finished strong.

“It was getting to that point,” he said. “I haven’t thrown 100 pitches in a game for probably about three years so I was just trying to keep it going. My arm isn’t going to feel good for the next couple of days but kept doing what I was doing. Things worked out.”

Hudsen Sheldon led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored the game’s first run on a one-out single by Jamison Nelson.

Lucas Burgum walked to lead off the third, went to second on a wild pitch and stole second before coming home on McCoy Keller’s line drive double to left off the screen monster. Keller scored on Seth Gerhardt’s two-run blast to left that cleared the screen to make it 4-0.

Mandan loaded the bases in the fourth on three walks and added a pair of runs on Jamison Nelson’s fielder’s choice grounder and a wild pitch, giving the Chiefs a six-run lead.

In the nightcap, Mandan’s McCoy Keller and Brayden Bunnell combined to limit Williston to two runs on five hits.

“They were non-counters, but our mentality is we want to play our best and get better, have good at bats, play solid defense,” Kincaid said.

Mandan loaded the bases with nobody out in the third. Bunnell’s two-run double to the left field corner got the Chiefs on the scoreboard. Dylan Gierke and Dylan Geiger added RBI singles to make it 4-0.

The Keybirds scored their first run of the day on Micah Laron’s two-out RBI single in the fourth.

Keller doubled to left and scored on a Bunnell single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-1 Chiefs.

Ashton Collings scored on an error in the fifth for the Keybirds’ second run.

The Chiefs put the leadoff runner on base in each of the first five innings of the opener, on a double three walks and a hit by pitch. That helped them score six runs on six hits and seven walks. In the finale, they took advantage of 10 hits and five walks.

“There’s a lot more to offense than just hitting,” Kincaid said. “We did a good job of getting runners on and we’re still working on better at bats with runners on base, so that’s something were going to focus on the next week or so before the state tournament.”

The Chiefs improved to 22-14 overall, heading into the state tournament, which starts Monday, July 24 in Dickinson.