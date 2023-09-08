The first games of the season for Century and Mandan could not have been more different, with the Patriots winning a shootout with the Packers of West Fargo and Mandan losing a defensive battle against Fargo Davies.

Mandan brought that same defense to bear on the Patriots on Sept. 1, and it held off third-ranked Century just enough for a 26-23 win at Starion Sports Complex.

"Our effort throughout practice, throughout the first game, throughout this game, was very high," Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said. "I have no complaints about our effort level. Our mental sharpness, particularly on offense and special teams, has not been great and wasn't great tonight, but we bounced back from it and made the plays we needed to make."

Mandan's special teams have been anything but special, and a pair of mistakes in the third phase gave Century its first nine points.

The Braves' very first punt attempt caused trouble for punter Tristan Ulmer, and he gave himself up in the end zone for a safety.

After forcing a turnover on downs, the Braves' offense got to work, burning the Patriots' secondary that had struggled against West Fargo for a 60-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Hudsen Sheldon to Ulmer, now playing receiver.

"We do some things that can be pretty repetitive and sort of boring for defenses to pay attention to, but there are complements to those plays," Sheldon said. "You just wait until you lull them to sleep and then hit the complement."

The teams traded turnovers, Mandan recovering a fumble and Century intercepting Sheldon, before a long missed field goal by Century kicker Christian Jangula.

"Our interception we threw, the return was ugly, but when you talk about taking the ball away from a team, if they don't have the ball, that's good for us," Sheldon said. "Those turnovers was a point of emphasis on defense tonight, our guys flew around and did what they wanted to do."

Neither Century or Mandan could make progress into the start of the second, but then a second bad snap on a punt inside Mandan's five yard line was ran out of the end zone by Ulmer and he was tackled at the seven, giving Century a first-and-goal.

The Patriots converted two plays later, with quarterback Michael Twardoski running twice for all seven yards and an eventual one-yard score.

Mandan's ensuing drive ended in the Century end zone, with running back Jayce Johnson breaking a 27-yard run and Sheldon picking up a dropped snap off the ground and hitting Trinity Anderson for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:05 left in the half.

When not put in tough positions by their special teams, the Braves defense thrived.

They held a Century offense that had exploded for 46 points in their Week 1 win to just nine points through the first three quarters, and just 121 yards through the third quarter.

"I wasn't keeping close track, but we have 11 starters, rotate a couple linebackers, corners, safeties, defensive line, so we had a lot of kids that got in and knew their roles," Sheldon said. "We have kids that understand their jobs and do what they're supposed to. It's rare to have 11 guys that can do that, and we had 25 that can do it."

On Mandan's second drive of the second half, which took nearly half of the entire half with it, a busted 20-yard completion from Sheldon to Braiden Bosch gave Mandan a first-and-goal, and Johnson was rewarded for his hard running throughout the game with a seven-yard touchdown run that gave Mandan a 26-9 lead.

"Jayce did an awesome job running the ball tonight, and that meant our front five did a great job tonight," Sheldon said. "Jayce was a little tentative in game one, but tonight he was downhill every play, it was good to see him hit gaps and holes.

"The kids said we felt we could eat up a lot of the second half, and we definitely did that."

Century would go on to score a pair of touchdowns on their two final drives, the first on a 23-yard pass from Twardoski to Lill on a busted coverage and the second a 19-yard score from Twardoski to Jaxon Birst, cutting Mandan's lead to three.

"Gavin Lill scored that touchdown, and our point of emphasis for the week was always knowing where Gavin Lill was at," Sheldon said. "That might have been our only 'F' of the night, not always knowing where he was at (so he could make that catch)."

The Patriots were their own worst enemy, however, as they ran too much time off the clock on their second-half drives and were unable to get the ball back after their second touchdown, allowing Mandan to kneel twice and seal the win.

"That was advantageous for us," Sheldon said of Century's slow pace. "That's not a bad thing for us. We'll take that every time."

Twardoski had a tough night for the Patriots, completing just eight passes for 99 yards and the two touchdowns along with 17 attempts on the ground for 50 more yards.

Despite his successes at times, Sheldon felt his team did a good job of containing the athletic senior quarterback.

"After watching film, we knew he was an incredible athlete, and we wanted to have spies on him each play," Sheldon said. "We wanted him to have to earn every yard. Our physicality on him was a big part of our gameplan."

Mandan has another tough game ahead of it, with a road matchup against Minot next on its schedule.

Minot has been dominant to date, shutting out St. Mary's 37-0 and Legacy 49-0, and Sheldon knows his team has a tough one ahead.

"We'll start watching Minot film tonight, and we'll be right back to making a gameplan," Sheldon said. "We'll be working to shore up our little loose ends for next week."

PENALTIES A PROBLEM

Neither team ended particularly clear of flags.

Century was called for six accepted penalties for 45 yards and Mandan had even more, particularly in the second half.

Whistled 11 times for 110 yards, the Braves gave themselves a number of problems on both sides of the ball with unnecessary penalties that allowed Century to stay in the game longer than they otherwise might have.

"A lot of those penalties were on the last couple drives, we had something like four penalties in a late drive," Sheldon said. "Instead of slamming the door, we were slamming the door into our own foot. We'll be addressing penalties in practice."