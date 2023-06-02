It was a night of moving on up at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

Jeremy Keller, Jeremy Castro and Donavin Wiest charged from back in the pack to claim feature wins on May 26 before storms rolled into the area.

Keller, the season points leader, started 10th in the IMCA Modified feature and was coming off consecutive runner-up finishes in the first two showcase races of the season.

Defending track champion Shawn Strand also started back in the pack, but quickly shot to the lead. Keller nosed in front on the high side midway through the 20-lap feature and stayed there. Maryln Seidler swooped in late to catch Strand and finish third.

Castro made the drive from Laurel, Montana, pay off.

Starting eighth, Castro capitalized on some bumping and grinding in front of him early in the action.

Carrinton’s Kelly Hagel led early before Chris Welk Jr. took his turn in front as well.

A mid-race yellow reshuffled the deck allowing Castro to pass Welk for the lead. Once in front, Castro’s car cruised in the clean air to the win.

Geoff Hellman, second in the points standings, claimed runner-up honors with Troy Cepak Jr. in third.

Donavin Wiest found himself back in victory lane in the Legends feature, but he had to work for it.

After starting eighth, he worked up to third behind Glenn Mitchell and Austin Wiest.

A handful of cautions midway through the feature brought the Wiest boys and Preston Martin up front. Donavin Wiest eventually got in front but Preston Martin was not going anywhere. It went to the checkered with points leader Donavin Wiest outlasting Martin for the checkered.

The Hobby Stock feature ended in a thrilling finish.

A caution with three laps to go set up a shootout for the win. Josh Roehrich, Jeremy Engelhardt and Derrick Appert each had the car to do it, but Appert went low and held off Roehrich at the line, while Engelhardt and his new car had to settle for third.

The Hazelton driver climbed to third in the standings with the win.

The three-car IMCA Sport Compact feature was won by Paul Schuh over Alex Thompson and points leader Krys Yost.

A busy week looms at Dacotah Speedway. Practice for the two-night Iron Man show is set for Thursday before it kicks off for real Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday’s mod feature pays $5,000 to win.