When the AAA season kicks off Friday night, expectations will again be high in Mandan.

The Braves graduated five all-state players, and sat near the top of the polls all season. Even with several fresh faces, head coach Todd Sheldon hopes to maintain the status quo.

“I think part of our job as coaches is to keep the expectations high every season. You do have to believe that, even if you’re not necessarily sure,” Sheldon said. “We feel good about this group, but I think it’s hard to gauge where we’re at, honestly. Our first group looks really good, they’re dominating, but at the same time they’re going against a lot of sophomores and younger guys.”

In one of the marquee Week 1 matchups, the Braves travel to Fargo Friday to face Davies. In the preseason poll, for what it’s worth, Mandan is ranked third. Davies No. 5.

“You do get to a point where you just have to go play. See where you’re at,” Sheldon said. “We’re pretty close to that point.”

The Braves return two all-state players in versatile senior Wyatt Piehl and top lineman Hunter Corbin.

Piehl’s a football player in the true sense, capable of playing all over the field. Tight end and fullback mostly on offense. Defense, it could be anywhere. He had five touchdowns offensively last season, nabbed interceptions of defense and led the Braves in tackles (68).

“He does a lot of things really well,” Sheldon said. “You just want to make sure you put him in the best position to really maximize his value to our team.”

The Braves will be big up front. Should be good again there too. Mandan was as stout as anybody up front last season.

Corbin (6-2, 260), John Bugbee (6-7, 295), Leelyn Desilets (6-1, 265), Stran Ressler (6-1, 230), Carson Hunte (6-2, 270) and Rudy Kroh (6-4, 200) will see time on the lines. Desilets will start at center.

“Corbin’s played a lot, but the other guys have kind of had to wait their turn,” Sheldon said.

They’ll be blocking for quarterback Hudson Sheldon, the four-sport standout getting his first varsity start in a matchup of high-end signal callers. Mason Klabo, a basketball star like Hudsen Sheldon, triggers the Davies offense. Both are juniors.

“The biggest thing for him is to take what the defense gives him,” Todd said of his nephew Hudsen. “Young quarterbacks sometimes can look to make the big play, hit the home run. We just need him to make the layups. He’s going to make some big plays because he’s talented, but we’ve told him, your completion percentage is more important than your big plays. Just be efficient.”

The Braves have to replace one of the top running backs (Lincon Wiseman) and two of the best receivers in the state (Karsyn Jablonski and Tahrye Frank).

Unfortunately, they won’t have Revin Davenport to help out. After a strong sophomore season, especially defensively, Davenport was hurt in a snowboarding accident and will not be able to play.

“We’re going to miss him,” Sheldon said. “He was really good last year, but the most important thing for him is to get healthy.”

There are other good options.

Senior Rustin Medenwald has been playing since he was a sophomore. Already one of the top DBs in the state, he’ll have an expanded role at wide receiver.

“I tell coaches, don’t look at his 40 time,” Sheldon said. “Turn on the tape of him running down someone that probably placed in the top 10 in the 100 (meters). He plays fast and he’s an important kid for us, for sure.”

Senior Paxton Ohlhauser played a lot of DB last season, but will have a larger role on offense this fall.

“He’s got really good hands. He’ll go up for the ball and fight for it like Tahrye (Frank) did,” Sheldon said.

Trinity Anderson, Tristan Ulmer and Jensen Schultz also figure into the WR/DB mix. Derek Schmitz is banged up, but will contribute at tight end, probably in a week or two.

In the backfield, Jayce Johnson popped a few big runs last season when subbing for Wiseman. Brody Skalsky also will see plenty of carries.

Mandan was the highest ranked West Region team in the first poll, but the league is generally viewed as wide open. Sheldon thinks Minot could have a leg up, but there is no heavy favorite.

“It’s probably going to be one of those seasons where basically every game comes down to three or four pivotal plays,” the 12th-year head coach said. “I’m not sure where we stack up. Are we really good? Are we really bad? I don’t know and I guess that’s the beauty of it. We’ll find out on the field on Friday nights.”

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. DAVE SELVIG Sports Editor Follow DAVE SELVIG Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false