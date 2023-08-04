Jamestown’s Jaden Christ avoided trouble and claimed his first Governor’s Cup victory Saturday night.

Yellow flags flew early and often in the second night of action at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Christ, among others, avoided the traffic jams to come home with wins.

“I’ve struggled a lot here, broken a lot of stuff,” Christ said. “It’s nice to scratch one off here. This feels pretty good.”

There wasn’t a guarantee of either night being rain-free, but Friday’s weather cleared out enough for the track to run and Saturday was clear, giving Mandan a rare two-night racing weekend without Mother Nature making an impact.

“I thought the track ran great,” Christ said. “I was a little worried. We got rain on Friday and I wasn’t sure if it would stick around, but luckily we were able to get the show in and track was great both nights, no complaints.”

Christ entered the second night having already had his best-ever finish at the high-banked track.

Christ made a four-spot jump in his qualifying race Friday, finishing with a time of 21.354 seconds. In the feature, he slotted in behind a pair of Mandan racers, WISSOTA Street Stock points leader Hunter Domagala and second-place runner Geoff Hellman.

“I started towards the back (Friday) night, and it was tough to come up through the pack,” Christ said. “Tonight I did decent in the qualifying, and that helped out a lot for sure.”

Kelly Hagel, Matt Dosch, Chris Welk Jr., Shawn Volk — all in the top 10 in points — made for a challenging qualifying race. Christ put himself in a good position with a first-place finish in a time of 21.289, a tick faster than his Friday mark.

“That was difficult and something new, that’s the first time I’ve done something like that,” Christ said of the qualifying races. “That’s a neat format, I hope they do it again because I like it a lot.”

That finish was enough to put Christ in pole position to start the race, and there he remained.

“You feel like a sitting duck, and I saw a nose on the bottom, so I went down there,” Christ said of his racing strategy. “You try to listen for cars behind you, figure out where they’re at, and just run your race.”

Outside of the five-entry IMCA Sport Compact class, which was won both nights by Krys Yost of Balfour, the WISSOTA Street Stock race Saturday had the fewest racers drop out mid-race.

With the IMCA Modifieds (seven), INEX Legends (four), Hobby Stocks (six), and NOSA 410 Sprint Cars (five) all sending at least four racers out early, the one-out WISSOTA race was relatively quiet.

“Towards the end of a green flag run, I could feel my car getting loose on me a little,” Christ said. “Overall, no complaints though.”

“A couple of the cautions were long enough where I think I lost some heat in my tires,” IMCA winner Marlyn Seidler said in victory lane after his race. “That kinda worried me, but that’s the way it is.”

That didn’t mean there weren’t cautions, though. Christ had to work Domagala, who finished second on the night and first overall in the Governor’s Cup standings for the two-day event, hard to keep him back far enough to hold the lead.

“I didn’t know where to run (during the cautions), because I started at the pole, so I felt like a sitting duck on some of them cautions,” Christ said. “Overall, it was a good night and the car felt good.”

For all Domagala’s hard work, Christ ensured it came to naught, earning his first title at Dacotah Speedway.

“Hunter’s by far the best driver in the street stocks here in Mandan, it’s really tough to beat him,” Christ said. “It was fun racing against him, and I hope to do it again soon.”

Christ has popped in for race nights in Mandan a few times this season, and hopes to get back at least once more before the year winds down.

“We might come down for a weekly thing here or there,” Christ said. “Maybe Oktoberfest, we’ll see how long the motor lasts.”

DOUBLE WINS APLENTY

While Christ held off Domagala’s bid for a weekend sweep, there were several racers who brought home a pair of wins to boost their stock in the standings.

Underwood IMCA Modified driver Marlyn Seidler overcame a 12th-place start on Friday and held strong on Saturday to pocket a pair of championships.

Jeremy Keller and Mark Dahl made their case to hang tight with the Seidler, as Dahl was third Friday and runner-up Saturday. Keller was second Friday and fourth on Saturday.

“This was a big deal for us, especially at my age,” Seidler said. “We got to win this last year, and now this is two years in a row, and that’s big for an old grey-hair. There were some good cars here that are capable of winning every night.”

In the INEX Legends class, Preston Martin avoided a big pile-up in Saturday’s race to finish first on nights. Martin was the lone racer in the class to finish in the top five both nights.

Donavin Wiest was bidding for a second straight top-three finish before being part of the wreck Saturday. He took a hard-luck DNF after a third-place finish Friday.

Yost got a boost in his bid to win the IMCA Sport Compact class in his first full season by calmly winning the feature both nights.

Alex Thompson, the lone racer with a prayer of catching Yost, took second Friday but fell back to third behind James Gilbert of Minot.

In the special event of the weekend, the NOSA 410 Sprint Cars class, Mark Dobmeier of Grand Forks made it look easy, winning his heat and the feature both nights.

Jade Hastings, also of Grand Forks, was runner-up twice. Jack Croaker (third on Friday, fifth on Saturday) the lone other top-five finisher both nights.

DQ GIVES APPERT SWEEP

Derrick Appert of Hazelton also joined the two-win club, but it wasn’t until just before the top racers arrived in victory lane that he knew he had won.

Appert and Wishek’s Jeremy Herr went gone 1-2 on Friday. The same two battled it out on Saturday, with Herr seemingly coming out on top against the current Hobby Stocks points leader Appert.

That was the final result until Herr was disqualified due to a problem with his car, sending him to the ranks of cars who did not earn points Saturday.

It was an especially tough DQ for Herr. He led most of the race after starting in front, after qualifying with the best time of the class (21.295).

Menoken’s Josh Roehrich ended up as the runner-up. Kelly Hoerner (fourth on Friday) moved to third. Chad Hausauer of Bismarck went to fourth and Jamestown’s Asher Williams was fifth.

Governor’s Cup

Saturday’s results

IMCA Modifieds

A Feature (25 laps): 1. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 2. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 3. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 4. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 5. Josh Eberhardt, Jamestown. 6. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 7. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 8. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington. 9. Tim Perkins, Bismarck. 10. Jerad Thelen, Minot.

Qualifying 1: 1. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 2. Tuchscherer. 3. Darrell Parsons, Mandan. 4. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 5. Caden Roberts, Dickinson. 6. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 7. Travis Traut, Jamestown.

Qualifying 2: 1. Wilson. 2. Dahl. 3. Pittenger. 4. Thelen. 5. John Corell, Jamestown. 6. Chris Welk, Mandan. 7. Chris Anderson, Minot.

Qualifying 3: 1. Seidler. 2. Strand. 3. Perkins. 4. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 5. Brent Schlafmann, Bismarck. 6. Scott Gartner, Jamestown. 7. T.J. Martell, Gillette, Wyo.

Qualifying 4: 1. Zach Dockter, Norwich. 2. Eberhardt. 3. Keller. 4. Logan Schmitz, Washburn. 5. Jacoby Traut, Jamestown. 6. Taitum Hoodie, Mandan. 7. Brian Brennan, Rozet, Wyo..

Wissota Street Stocks

Feature (20 laps): 1. Jaden Christ, Jamestown. 2. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 3. Kelly Hagel, Carrington. 4. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 5. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 6. Billie Christ, Jamestown. 7. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 8. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 9. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 10. Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck.

Qualifying 1: 1. B. Christ. 2. Hellman. 3. Barrett Berg, Lincoln. 4. Engelhardt. 5. Christopher Ritter, Jamestown. 6. John Feist, Bismarck. 7. Dustin Frank, Raleigh.

Qualifying 2: 1. J. Christ. 2. Hagel. 3. Welk Jr.. 4. Dosch. 5. Volk. 6. Dylan Herner, Bismarck. 7. Brandon Booke, Mandan.

Qualifying 3: 1. Domagala. 2. Meidinger. 3. Jordan Johnson, Jamestown. 4. Bryan Grenz, Napoleon. 5. Spencer Johnson, Jamestown. 6. Brian Hanson Jr., Jamestown.

INEX Legends

A Feature (20 laps): 1. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 2. Collin Compson, Valley City. 3. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 4. Sean Johnson, Kindred. 5. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 6. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 7. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 8. Brandon Anderson, Mandan. 9. Gage Madler, New England. 10. Bryce Barnhardt, Washburn.

B Feature 1 (15 laps): 1. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 2. A. Wiest. 3. C. Martin. 4. Evan Hendrickson, Mapleton. 5. Alex Kukowski, Edgeley. 6. Zander Compson, Valley City. 7. Michael King, Jamestown. 8. Kevin Jensen, Flasher. 9. Braden Praus, Dickinson. 10. Mike Kraft, Bismarck.

B Feature 2 (15 laps): 1. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 2. Ryan Erdahl, Jamestown. 3. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 4. Ty Olson, Mandan. 5. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem. 6. Travis Martin, Mandan. 7. Colten Laber, Mandan. 8. Weston Hagen, Bismarck. 9. Kyle Doepke, Wilton. 10. Tanner Hofer, Hebron.

Qualfifying 1: 1. Barnhardt. 2. Jordan Miklas, Hartland, Wis.. 3. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 4. Glenn Mitchell, Picton, NSW. 5. A. Wiest. 6. King. 7. Kraft. 8. Cory Tharp, Bismarck.

Qualifying 2: 1. C. Compson. 2. B. Anderson. 3. Michael Weber, Marion, Iowa. 4. Se. Johnson. 5. D. Martin. 6. Tommie Quenzer, Zumbrota, Minn. 7. Kody Machart, Moorhead, Minn. 8. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck.

Qualifying 3: 1. P. Martin. 2. Gus Jensen. 3. Erdahl. 4. C. Martin. 5. K. Jensen. 6. T. Martin. 7. Mike Nelson, New Salem. 8. Josh Black, Aberdeen, S.

Qualifying 4: 1. G. Madler. 2. Noah Madler, New England. 3. D. Hagen. 4. A. Davenport. 5. T. Olson. 6. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 7. Ken Stadick, Underwood. 8. Ma. Nelson.

Qualifying 5: 1. Papke. 2. Kukowski. 3. D. Wiest. 4. Hendrickson. 5. W. Hagen. 6. Praus. 7. Laber. 8. Don Hayes, Bismarck.

Qualifying 6: 1. Dustin Herz, Bismarck. 2. Doepke. 3. Morgan Hamann, Bismarck.

Hobby Stocks

A Feature (15 laps): 1. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 2. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 3. Kelly Hoerner, Bismarck. 4. Chad Hausauer, Bismarck. 5. Asher Williams, Jamestown. 6. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 7. Engelhardt. 8. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 9. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 10. Chris Rangeloff, Bismarck.

Qualifying 1: 1. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 2. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 3. Barrett Herr, Wishek. 4. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck. 5. Nevin Jensen, Bismarck. 6. C. Martin. 7. Stan Thompson, Bismarck.

Qualifying 2: 1. Ke. Hoerner. 2. Hausauer. 3. Engelhardt. 4. Hultberg. 5. Jayden Michaelsohn, Aberdeen, S.D. 6. Rangeloff. 7. Neal Jensen, Bismarck.

Qualifying 3: 1. Gordon. 2. Ryker Vetter, Wishek. 3. Roehrich. 4. Trenton Kohler, Mandan. 5. Amanda Irish, Jamestown. 6. Joseph Feist, Bismarck.

Qualifying 4: 1. Williams. 2. Dylan Sandberg, Wilton,. 3. Appert. 4. Terry Davenport, Bismarck. 5. Gartner Jr. 6. Nick Kassian, Wilton.

IMCA Sport Compact

A Feature (10 laps): 1. Krys Yost, Balfour. 2. James Gilbert, Minot. 3. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 4. Kevin Perdue, Minot. 5. Dustin Thompson.

Heat 1: 1. Yost. 2. Gilbert. 3. A. Thompson. 4. Perdue. 5. D. Thompson.

NOSA 410 Sprint Cats

A Feature (25 laps): 1. Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks. 2. Jade Hastings, Grand Forks. 3. Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks. 4. Wade Nygaard, Grand Forks. 5. Jack Croaker, East Grand Forks, Minn. 6. Nick Omdahl, East Grand Forks, Minn. 7. Josh Swangler, Detroit Lakes, Minn. 8. Zach Omdahl, East Grand Forks, Minn. 9. Jordan Graham, Grand Forks. 10. Travis Strandell, East Grand Forks, Minn.

Qualifying 1: 1. Swangler. 2. Tom Egeland, Climax, Minn. 3. Hastings. 4. Weston Olson, Warren, Minn. 5. Graham. 6. Adam Sobolik, Grand Forks. 7. Strandell. 8. William Wagner, Reeder.

Qualifying 2: 1. Dobmeier. 2. Croaker. 3. Nygaard. 4. Mullen. 5. N. Omdahl. 6. Z. Omdahl. 7. Ryder Olson, Ray.

Friday’s results

Day 1

IMCA Modified

A Feature (25 laps): 1. M. Seidler. 2. J. Keller. 3. M. Dahl. 4. S. Strand. 5. Q. Kinzley. 6. Z. Frederick. 7. M. Tomlinson. 8. Z. Dockter. 9. T. Tooley. 10. J. Corell.

B Feature (12 laps): 1. Tomlinson. 2. T. Perkins. 3. Les McLenehan, Estevan, Sask. 4. Tooley. 5. D. Parsons. 6. J. Eberhardt. 7. C. Tuchscherer. 8. C. Anderson.

Qualifying 1: 1. Dahl. 2. Isaac Sondrol, Turtle Lake. 3. Keller. 4. J. Thelen. 5. B. Schlafmann. 6. Seidler. 7. C. Pittenger, 19.956. 8. Tooley.

Qualifying 2: 1. C. Roberts. 2. Frederick. 3. S. Wilson. 4. McLenehan. 5. S. Gartner. 6. T.J. Martell. 7. B. Brennan. 8. Tyler Weeks, Plentywood, Mont.

Qualifying 3: 1. Corell. 2. L. Schmitz. 3. Eberhardt. 4. Tuchscherer. 5. C. Welk. 6. Parsons. 7. C. Anderson. 8. Tanner Weeks, Plentywood, Mont.

Qualifying 4 (3 laps): 1. Kinzley. 2. Dockter. 3. Strand. 4. J. Traut. 5. Perkins. 6. Tomlinson. 7. T. Traut. 8. T. Hoodie.

WISSOTA Street Stock

A Feature (20 laps): 1. H. Domagala, Mandan. 2. G. Hellman. 3. J. Christ. 4. M. Dosch. 5. J. Meidinger. 6. C. Welk Jr. 7. K. Hagel. 8. J. Engelhardt. 9. Dustin Erickson, Jamestown. 10. B. Hanson Jr.

Qualifying 1: 1. Domagala. 2. Dosch. 3. Hellman. 4. Jo. Johnson. 5. Erickson. 6. Engelhardt. 7. John Feist.

Qualifying 2: 1. Meidinger. 2. C. Ritter. 3. B. Christ. 4. B. Booke. 5. Hagel. 6. Hanson Jr. 7. B. Grenz.

Qualifying 3: 1. D. Herner, Bismarck. 2. J. Christ. 3. S. Volk. 4. Welk Jr. 5. Sp. Johnson, Jamestown. 6. D. Frank.

INEX Legends

A Feature (20 laps): 1. P. Martin. 2. A. Kukowski. 3. D. Wiest. 4. A. Wiest. 5. G. Madler. 6. D. Papke. 7. C. Compson. 8. J. Miklas. 9. G. Mitchell. 10. M. Weber.

B Feature 1 (15 laps): 1. D. Martin. 2. G. Jensen. 3. C. Martin. 4. R. Erdahl. 5. K. Doepke. 6. C. Laber. 7. W. Hagen. 8. K. Sandberg. 9. Mi. Nelson. 10. J. Black.

B Feature 2 (15 laps): 1. N. Madler. 2. D. Hagen. 3. Z. Compson. 4. D. Herz. 5. M. King. 6. Ma. Nelson. 7. S. Davenport. 8. K. Jensen. 9. T. Martin. 10. M. Kraft.

Qualifying 1: 1. Papke. 2. A. Wiest. 3. G. Madler. 4. King. 5. D. Martin. 6. S. Davenport. 7. K. Jensen. 8. Levi Ensz, Bismarck.

Qualifying 2: 1. D. Wiest. 2. Weber. 3. Mitchell. 4. Miklas. 5. T. Martin. 6. B. Praus. 7. D. Hayes. 8. Black.

Qualifying 3: 1. Kukowski. 2. B. Anderson. 3. K. Machar. 4. T. Olson. 5. Laber. 6. W. Hagen. 7. Colton Miller, Bismarck. 8. T. Hofer.

Qualifying 4: 1. P. Martin. 2. C. Compson. 3. D. Olheiser. 4. A. Davenport. 5. D. Hagen. 6. T. Quenzer. 7. Ma. Nelson. 8. K. Sandberg. 9. M. Hamann.

Qualifying 5: 1. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 2. B. Barnhardt. 3. Doepke. 4. G. Jensen. 5. Erdahl. 6. K. Sandberg. 7. Mi. Nelson.

Qualifying 6: 1. N. Madler. 2. Z. Compson. 3. Herz. 4. C. Martin. 5. Kraft. 6. C. Tharp, Bismarck. 7. K. Stadic.

Hobby Stocks

A Feature (15 laps): 1. D. Appert. 2. J. Herr. 3. A. Williams. 4. Ke. Hoerner. 5. B. Hultberg. 6. J. Roehrich. 7. J. Michaelsohn. 8. Engelhardt. 9. S. Howe-Kellar. 10. M. Gordon.

Qualifying 1: 1. Roehrich. 2. R. Vetter. 3. C. Hausauer. 4. B. Herr. 5. T. Davenport. 6. Neal Jensen. 7. N. Kassian.

Qualifying 2: 1. Williams. 2. J. Herr. 3. T. Kohler. 4. Engelhardt. 5. Ka. Hoerner. 6. C. Rangeloff. 7. A. Irish.

Qualifying 3: 1. Howe-Kellar. 2. Hultberg. 3. Gordon. 4. Michaelsohn. 5. Joseph Feist. 6. Nevin Jensen.

Qualifying 4: 1. Appert. 2. Ke. Hoerner 3. J. Gartner Jr. 4. D. Sandberg. 5. C. Martin. 6. S. Thompson.

IMCA Sport Compact

A Feature (10 laps): 1. K. Yost. 2. A. Thompson. 3. D. Thompson. 4. James Gilbert, Minot. DQ: Kevin Perdue, Minot.

Qualifying 1: 1. Yost. 2. Gilbert. 3. Perdue. 4. A. Thompson. 5. D. Thompson.

NOSA 410 Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 laps): 1. M. Dobmeier. 2. J. Hastings. 3. J. Croaker. 4. N. Omdahl. 5. Z. Omdahl. 6. J. Swangler. 7. T. Egeland. 8. W. Nygaard. 9. W. Olson. 10. R. Olson.

Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Hastings. 2. Blake Egeland, Climax, Minn. 3. W. Olson. 4. Z. Omdahl. 5. R. Olson. 6. A. Sobolik. 7. J. Graham. 8. W. Wagner. 9. Cory Palm, Bismarck.

Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Dobmeier. 2. Swangler. 3. Nygaard. 4. Croaker. 5. T. Strandell. 6. B. Mullen. 7. N. Omdahl. 8. T. Egeland.