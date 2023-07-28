The third time is the charm. It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season.

There are plenty of aphorisms about teams playing each other for the third time in a given season, and the Mandan A’s were the ones who took advantage of the turn of fate the sayings promise.

Down to their final two outs in the fourth quarterfinal of the West Division Class A Legion tournament July 20 at their home Memorial Ballpark, Mandan rallied for three runs against the Bismarck Capitals’ bullpen to pull off an improbable comeback, 8-7.

“We’ve preached all season to play seven full innings,” Mandan head coach Rob Bird Horse said. “Don’t get too hard on yourself early, it’s a long game, and that was the preaching point today. We got down early, played the whole seven innings, and got the outs we needed for things to work out our way.”

Going against an old foe in Trace King, who had frustrated the A’s in their two counter games in the regular season, Mandan was in a tough spot.

Their hopes of staying in the winner’s bracket faded even further when their first two pitchers, Marcus Bird Horse and Kingsley Briscoe, managed just eight outs while giving up eight hits, three walks and six runs.

“I tip my hat to (Trace King), he held us at bay for both of his last two starts against us,” Bird Horse said. “We had to have a short memory. The guys stuck with the grind and trusted the process.”

“Trace is a great pitcher, we struggled getting on him,” Mandan winning pitcher Doug Sheldon said. “We found a way to get him out of the game and get on the new pitchers.”

With Bird Horse only getting six outs and having to relieve Briscoe in the bottom of the third, it seemed unlikely that Sheldon would manage to end up with the win.

Thanks to 4 1/3 innings of three-hit, one-run ball, where he walked not a one, Sheldon kept the A’s alive with a shot at finally solving the Capitals’ ace in King.

“We had a plan with our pitchers right away, and that went right out the door,” Bird Horse said. “Hats off to him for taking the ball, pounding the zone and giving us a chance and it worked out in the end.”

“I didn’t help my team much at the plate, so I did my best to help my team in other ways,” Sheldon said. “They made great plays behind me, and I figured if I couldn’t get it done at the plate, I’d do it out in the field.”

It took until their final few batters in the fifth inning, but the A’s did manage to solve King enough.

Trailing 7-1 at that point and playing much of the inning with two outs, the A’s unloaded the stuffed basepaths with a wild pitch from King, a single by Bird Horse, and a two-run double by Jack Tooke that featured a scary moment of two Bismarck Capitals’ outfielders colliding while trying to make a play on Tooke’s knock.

Both returned to their feet, but the A’s had made it a ballgame at 7-5. All they felt they needed was one more good set of at bats.

“We were talking about (Trace King)’s pitch count as the game progressed, and as it was climbing in that fifth inning, we were telling the guys to see pitches, swinging at pitches you want to drive and put in play,” Bird Horse said. “A lot of our guys are young, but I think they grew up a little with this game, they believed in themselves.”

Those at bats came in the top of the seventh with the team down to their final three outs if they hoped to avoid the loser-out games.

After Briscoe was hit for the second time in the game, this time by reliever Evan Fuchs, Jensen Schulz and a fortuitous out-less sac bunt loaded the bases right back up.

Tooke was unable to get the job done, as he flew out to left, but Carson Ressler made it a one-run game with a bases-loaded walk that brought in pinch runner Kaleb Ulberg.

That walk was the final batter of the night for Fuchs, who was yanked for Quinn Carlson to try and get the Capitals out of the fire.

“It’s hard to make an adjustment (against a fresh pitcher),” Mandan leadoff hitter Cameron Beaver said. “You have to sit on a fastball or striking early, because if you wait too long, off-speed stuff can be hard to hit.”

He started that attempt against the hitless-through-four-at-bats Beaver.

Beaver entered that fifth and final at-bat of the night having struck out twice, flown out and grounded out. He was due.

“I fought in my head over asking him to lay down a squeeze bunt,” Bird Horse said. “I thought it was his (fifth) at bat, he’d make an adjustment and look at what happened. That’s the beautiful thing about baseball.”

The double he lashed to left field scored Schulz and Bird Horse, giving the A’s a one-run lead and runners at second and third with one out.

“The whole time I was trying to get on base and get a hit for my team,” Beaver said. “That was a good spot for me to be in, the atmosphere was great with runners on base. That felt great, I knew that we’d be getting those runs in to tie the game or go ahead. That was a good moment.”

The one-run lead would be all they’d get, as Carlson buckled down and induced a strikeout of Sheldon and a popout of Ty Weiler.

Sheldon’s hopes at preserving the win ran into immediate trouble, as Eliot Huntington blasted a leadoff double to the left-center gap.

Thanks to a pair of nice catches on the run by his right fielder, and a flyout to center, Mandan completed their improbable comeback and secured a date with the Senators in the semifinals this afternoon.

“I could feel the energy throughout the whole game, it was a fun one for sure,” Sheldon said. “I went out there, threw the ball over the plate and my defense made plays behind me to help me relax a little.”

While the top of Mandan’s order had a slow night, the Capitals’ top hitters were on fire.

King (2-for-4 with a double), Evan Hummel (walk, two runs scored), Hayden Ritter (3-for-4, triple, two runs scored), Huntington (2-for-4, double, run scored, RBI) and Avrey Emery (2-for-3, walk, run scored, two RBIs) accounted for nine of Bismarck’s 11 hits, six of their seven runs, and three of their four extra-base hits.

“The Capitals throughout the season have been a team that puts the ball in play, putting the pressure on defenses and making them get outs,” Bird Horse said. “With our guys, we were telling our guys to keep the ball at knee level, avoiding belt-high strikes, just working ahead and getting us outs when we needed them.”

Mandan played the Senators tough in the regular season, but it’s a time in the season where the teams playing in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow are all 1-0 now.

“We had two one-run ballgames during the regular season, so we played good baseball against each other,” Bird Horse said. “Should be some good baseball in the semifinals tomorrow.”







BISMARCK SENATORS 5, WILLISTON OILERS 3

The Bismarck Senators kicked off the double elimination portion of the tournament Thursday with a 5-3 win over the eighth-seeded Williston Oilers.

After Ben LaDuke was tagged for all three Williston runs across two-plus innings of work, Logan Lawrence came on in relief and stifled the Oilers, allowing just three hits and two walks in five scoreless innings of work.

The Senators got the extra-base hits needed to mount their comeback down 3-0. Individual runs in the third and fourth brought Bismarck closer, and a two-run double by Andrew Jablonski in the fifth gave the top-seeded Sens the lead for good.

Andrew Llewellyn went the distance for Williston, allowing 11 hits and a walk while striking out four.

While having a tough day on the mound, LaDuke helped plenty at the plate to make up for it, going 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, a run scored and an RBI on the triple.

Jablonski had a pair of doubles, drove in the game-winning runs and scored twice himself. Traiden Kalfell was 2-for-3 with another triple and an RBI. Hayden Emter was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and the Senators’ first run of the day.







BISMARCK REPS 10, WATFORD CITY WALLEYE 0, 5 INN.

After a closely-played first game of the day, the third-seeded Bismarck Reps ensured game two was no such contest.

Jumping all over Watford City, the Reps, thanks to an error in the bottom of the fifth with the winning run at third and two outs, completed a 10-0 run-rule win over the Walleye.

The Walleye managed just five baserunners against Bismarck’s Charlie Vig, who tossed five innings of two-hit ball to earn the win.

Offensively, Bismarck counted good performances from up and down its lineup, with Aiden Johnson (2-for-2, walk, stolen base, run, two RBIs), Isaac Lewis (3-for-4, two stolen bases, two runs) and Andrew Brubakken (2-for-3, double, two stolen bases, run, two RBIs) leading the charge.







DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 12, BEULAH CYCLONES 9

In a long and walk-filled slugfest, the second-seeded Dickinson Volunteers edged past the tenth-seeded Beulah Cyclones, 12-9.

Combining for 22 walks, 16 hits and eight errors, neither team acquitted itself particularly well on the mound, but the Volunteers still managed to edge out the upset-minded Cyclones.

Andrew Soine of Beulah had the rare distinction of reaching base four times without a hit (three walks, one hit by pitch) and scoring on all four of those occasions.

Ronan Klindworth (2-for-4, hit by pitch, stolen base, run) and Braylen Schirado (2-for-4, walk, two RBIs) also did well for the Cyclones.

For Dickinson, Nick Sobolik was 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two stolen bases and three runs scored, and Christian Tibor was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.







UP NEXT

In the tournament semifinals, the Bismarck Senators and Mandan A’s meet at 4 p.m., followed by Dickinson and the Representatives at 6:30 p.m.

Watford City catches a lucky break in the loser-out round, as Beulah, perhaps not expecting to make it to Saturday, is forfeiting their matchup due to a lack of players, sending the Walleye into the state qualifier game on Saturday and sending the Cyclones home.

In what is now the only loser-out game, the Capitals take on Williston at 1:30 p.m.

WEST DIVISION TOURNAMENT

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Mandan A’s 8, Bismarck Capitals 7

Mandan 001 040 3 — 8 9 0

Capitals 105 100 0 — 7 11 2Marcus Bird Horse, Kingsley Briscoe (3), Doug Sheldon (3) and Jensen Schulz; Trace King, Evan Fuchs (6), Quinn Carlson (7) and Logan Herman. W — Sheldon. L — Fuchs.

Highlights: Mandan — Cameron Beaver 1-for-5, game-winning two-run double; Ty Weiler 2-for-5, 2B, R; Tristan Ulmer 2-for-4, R; Briscoe 1-for-2, 2 HBP, R, RBI; Jack Tooke 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs; Bird Horse 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Briscoe 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Sheldon 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K. Bismarck — King 2-for-4, 2B; Hayden Ritter 3-for-4, 3B, 2 R; Eliot Huntington 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI; Avrey Emery 2-for-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Grady Swanson 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Herman 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; King 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 8 K, 1 HBP; Fuchs 1.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Carlson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

Bismarck Senators 5, Williston Oilers 3

Williston 201 000 0 — 3 8 0

Bismarck 001 130 x — 5 11 3

Andrew Llewellyn and Hunter Haugen; Ben LaDuke, Logan Lawrence (3) and Tyler Kleinjan. W — Lawrence. L — Llewellyn.

Highlights: Williston — Bode Ekblad 1-for-3, BB; Eden Mortenson 2-for-2, BB, R; Justin Irgens 1-for-3, RBI; Owen Kok 2-for-3, SB, 2 RBIs; Haugen 1-for-3; Trystan Swint 1-for-3; Llewellyn 6 IP, 11 H, 5 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 4 K. Bismarck — LaDuke 1-for-2, 3B, BB, R, RBI; Tyler Kleinjan 1-for-3; Andrew Jablonski 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Traiden Kalfell 2-for-3, 3B, RBI; Harrison Reichert 2-for-3, 2B; Jason Juma 1-for-3, RBI; Hayden Emter 2-for-3, SB, R; LaDuke 2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Lawrence 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 WP.

Bismarck Reps 10, Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings

Watford City 000 00 — 0 2 1

Representatives 233 11 — 10 11 0

Colton Hufnagel, Jordan Doty (2), Paco Baldenegro (4), Josh Chavez (4) and Baldenegro; Charlie Vig and Cash Weisenberger. W — Vig. L — Hufnagel.

Highlights: Watford City — Carson Voll BB; Neil Dahl 1-for-2; Doty BB; Jason Hogue 1-for-1, HBP. Bismarck — Tanner Groseclose BB, R; Isaac Lewis 3-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R; Vig 1-for-3, BB, SB, R; Aiden Johnson 2-for-2, BB, SB, R, 2 RBIs; Cooper Miller 1-for-1, 2 HBP, SB, R, RBI; Tate Schaner 1-for-2, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Brice 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Andrew Brubakken 2-for-3, 2B, 2 SB, R, 2 RBIs; Vig 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP.

Dickinson 12, Beulah 9

Beulah 010 143 0 — 9 8 3

Dickinson 162 210 x — 12 8 5

Tanner Brewster, Gus Strommen (2) and Lucas Weidner; Easton Hugelen, Sam Lewton (5), Trenton Anderson (5) and Christian Tibor. W — Hugelen. L — Brewster.

Highlights: Beulah — Jack Skalsky 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBIs; Braylen Schirado 2-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs; Ronan Klindworth 2-for-4, HBP, SB, R; Avery Cole HBP, 2 R; Andrew Soine 3 BB, HBP, 4 R; Brewster 3 BB. Dickinson — Easton Hugelen 3 BB, Sac fly, RBI; Drew Gabel SB, 2 R; Nick Sobolik 2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 SB, 3 R; Jake Balliet 3 BB, Sac fly, R, RBI; Kevin Olsson 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB, R; Tyler Danbom 2-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI; Tibor 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R.

WEST DIVISION TOURNAMENT

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Mandan A’s 8, Bismarck Capitals 7

Mandan 001 040 3 — 8 9 0

Capitals 105 100 0 — 7 11 2Marcus Bird Horse, Kingsley Briscoe (3), Doug Sheldon (3) and Jensen Schulz; Trace King, Evan Fuchs (6), Quinn Carlson (7) and Logan Herman. W — Sheldon. L — Fuchs.

Highlights: Mandan — Cameron Beaver 1-for-5, game-winning two-run double; Ty Weiler 2-for-5, 2B, R; Tristan Ulmer 2-for-4, R; Briscoe 1-for-2, 2 HBP, R, RBI; Jack Tooke 1-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs; Bird Horse 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Briscoe 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 0 K; Sheldon 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K. Bismarck — King 2-for-4, 2B; Hayden Ritter 3-for-4, 3B, 2 R; Eliot Huntington 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI; Avrey Emery 2-for-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Grady Swanson 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Herman 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; King 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 8 K, 1 HBP; Fuchs 1.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Carlson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

Bismarck Senators 5, Williston Oilers 3

Williston 201 000 0 — 3 8 0

Bismarck 001 130 x — 5 11 3

Andrew Llewellyn and Hunter Haugen; Ben LaDuke, Logan Lawrence (3) and Tyler Kleinjan. W — Lawrence. L — Llewellyn.

Highlights: Williston — Bode Ekblad 1-for-3, BB; Eden Mortenson 2-for-2, BB, R; Justin Irgens 1-for-3, RBI; Owen Kok 2-for-3, SB, 2 RBIs; Haugen 1-for-3; Trystan Swint 1-for-3; Llewellyn 6 IP, 11 H, 5 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 4 K. Bismarck — LaDuke 1-for-2, 3B, BB, R, RBI; Tyler Kleinjan 1-for-3; Andrew Jablonski 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Traiden Kalfell 2-for-3, 3B, RBI; Harrison Reichert 2-for-3, 2B; Jason Juma 1-for-3, RBI; Hayden Emter 2-for-3, SB, R; LaDuke 2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Lawrence 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 WP.

Bismarck Reps 10, Watford City Walleye 0, 5 innings

Watford City 000 00 — 0 2 1

Representatives 233 11 — 10 11 0

Colton Hufnagel, Jordan Doty (2), Paco Baldenegro (4), Josh Chavez (4) and Baldenegro; Charlie Vig and Cash Weisenberger. W — Vig. L — Hufnagel.

Highlights: Watford City — Carson Voll BB; Neil Dahl 1-for-2; Doty BB; Jason Hogue 1-for-1, HBP. Bismarck — Tanner Groseclose BB, R; Isaac Lewis 3-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R; Vig 1-for-3, BB, SB, R; Aiden Johnson 2-for-2, BB, SB, R, 2 RBIs; Cooper Miller 1-for-1, 2 HBP, SB, R, RBI; Tate Schaner 1-for-2, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Brice 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Andrew Brubakken 2-for-3, 2B, 2 SB, R, 2 RBIs; Vig 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP.

Dickinson 12, Beulah 9

Beulah 010 143 0 — 9 8 3

Dickinson 162 210 x — 12 8 5

Tanner Brewster, Gus Strommen (2) and Lucas Weidner; Easton Hugelen, Sam Lewton (5), Trenton Anderson (5) and Christian Tibor. W — Hugelen. L — Brewster.

Highlights: Beulah — Jack Skalsky 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBIs; Braylen Schirado 2-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs; Ronan Klindworth 2-for-4, HBP, SB, R; Avery Cole HBP, 2 R; Andrew Soine 3 BB, HBP, 4 R; Brewster 3 BB. Dickinson — Easton Hugelen 3 BB, Sac fly, RBI; Drew Gabel SB, 2 R; Nick Sobolik 2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 SB, 3 R; Jake Balliet 3 BB, Sac fly, R, RBI; Kevin Olsson 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB, R; Tyler Danbom 2-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI; Tibor 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R.