Mandan Rodeo sets food drive
The Mandan Rodeo is hosting the Cram-A-Ram Food Drive.
Items can be donated on July 3 beginning at 5 p.m. outside the front gate at Dale Pahlke Arena in Mandan. The first 250 to make a donation will receive a commemorative Mandan Rodeo bandana.
The 144th Mandan Rodeo will be held July 2-4. Tickets are available at mandanrodeo.com or by calling (701) 877-4386.
Prep golfer honored
Mandan's Jayce Johnson has been named to the Class A All-State golf team.
Johnson, a junior, ranked fourth.