North Dakota’s 2023 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, with most season structures similar to last year.
The state Game and Fish Department said noteworthy items include:
- Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 23. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota on Sept. 30.
- The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons remain closed due to low populations.
- Precharged pneumatic air guns are legal for taking tree squirrels.
Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Guide on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.
The guides contain upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, including a complete listing of season opening and closing dates, as well as daily and possession limits.