A well-known Mandan bar is reopening after a two-year hiatus, a change in ownership and a facelift.

The Silver Dollar Bar on Main Street that first opened its doors in 1963 reopened to the public at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It has been closed since June 2021 due to the previous owner's problems with a liquor license.

The City Commission in 2021 denied then-owner Wade Felton a liquor license due to alcohol-related instances, according to then-Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. Felton bought the bar in 2019 after the previous owners retired.

The Police Department also recommended a new license be denied due to Felton operating the bar using a friend’s liquor license, an assault that took place at the bar, a video that circulated of a seminude woman dancing on the bar, and a lack of cooperation with police after a stabbing took place near the bar -- all under the ownership of Felton.

Renovations on the Silver Dollar began after new ownership obtained a new liquor license late last year.

New owners Jason Arenz, and Wade and Amy Meschke said they bought into the business as an investment and for the value of the property. Arenz is a banker who previously served on the Mandan Park Board. Wade Meschke is a school principal and president of the Park Board; his wife is a teacher.

Improvements at the bar include new bar tops, flooring, bathrooms, a walk-in cooler, a fire suppression system, and updates to the building exterior that includes a garage door and a new sign over the front door.

The bar will offer craft beer and pizza from Phat Fish -- a Dickinson-based craft brewery and pizzeria.

“We are excited to keep the history of the Silver Dollar alive while preserving the name,” Bar Manager Zachary Wanner said in a press release.

A reopening event and ribbon-cutting was held at the bar Wednesday. Operating hours will be Sundays 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., and all other days of the week 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., according to a Facebook post.