ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; car show, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Western Plains Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; Seniors dine-out at Dickey's BBQ, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 8: Roast beef and gravy, Dijon red potatoes, dilled baby carrots, peaches.
Monday, Sept. 11: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans with thyme. dinner roll, berry crisp.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Root beer ribs, rosemary potatoes, corn cobette, pears with blueberries.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Potato soup, chicken Caesar salad, seasoned zucchini, garlic toast, fresh plums.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Roast turkey, bread dressing, Key West vegetable blend, orange with avocado salad, dinner roll.
Friday, Sept. 15: Mushroom swiss burger, Tuscan potato salad, pepper medley, fresh tangerine.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.