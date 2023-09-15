ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 15: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.; Mandan Golden Age Club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal services, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Western Plains Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
People are also reading…
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 15: Mushroom swiss burger, Tuscan potato salad, pepper medley, fresh tangerine.
Monday, Sept. 18: Pork medallions, glazed sweet potatoes, green bean salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, marbled fruit gelatin.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Beef taco salad, tortilla chips with salsa, chilled pineapple.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, sliced dilled carrots.
Friday, Sept. 22: Egg salad sandwich, borsch, marinated vegetable salad, strawberries and yogurt..
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.