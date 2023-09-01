ACTIVITIES
Friday, Sept. 1: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4: Closed.
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Western Plains Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; recycled cards, 10 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, Sept. 1: Swiss steak, garlic mashed potatoes, country trio of vegetables, chilled tropical fruit.
Monday, Sept. 4: Closed.
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Beef broccoli stir fry, brown rice, vegetable egg roll, sweet and sour sauce, fresh orange wedges.
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Pulled BBQ chicken, ranch beans, corn cobette, cornbread, fresh strawberries.
Thursday, Sept. 7: Turkey California wrap, sweet potato fries, cucumber dill salad, mixed fruit crisp.
Friday, Sept. 8: Roast beef and gravy, Dijon red potatoes, dilled baby carrots, peaches.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.