ACTIVITIES
Friday, June 9: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, June 12: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; summer picnic, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 15: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, June 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, June 9: Chicken tenders, potato wedges, cucumber salad, fresh pear, cookie.
Monday, June 12: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered beets, fruit cocktail, pudding with topping.
Tuesday, June 13: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, plums, cherry cobbler.
Wednesday, June 14: Beef stroganoff, noodles, tossed salad with dressing, broccoli, peaches.
Thursday, June 15: Salisbury steak with mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, lemon parslied carrots, fruit cocktail.
Friday, June 16: Knoephla, kraut and sausage, mixed vegetables, plums, cake.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.