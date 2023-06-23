ACTIVITIES

Friday, June 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, June 26: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; business meeting and birthday party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 29: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 30: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, June 23: Brat with sauerkraut on whole grain bun, German potato salad, roasted red cabbage, dark cherries, German chocolate cake.

Monday, June 26: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuckwagon corn, fruit cocktail.

Tuesday, June 27: Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, peaches, rice crispy bar.

Wednesday, June 28: Taco salad, salsa, fruit.

Thursday, June 29: Cheese buttons, cooked spinach, tossed salad with dressing, spiced peaches, cookie.

Friday, June 30: Lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice pilaf, roasted vegetable medley, salad with dressing, fresh grapes.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.