ACTIVITIES

Friday, June 2: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 5: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, June 2: Fish and chips, power slaw, gelatin salad.

Monday, June 5: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon.

Tuesday, June 6: Braised pork chop, baked potato, creamed Brussel sprouts, melon cup, pie.

Wednesday, June 7: Scalloped potatoes and ham, stewed tomatoes, banana.

Thursday, June 8: Sweet and sour chicken with peppers, onions and pineapple, fried rice, vegetable egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.

Friday, June 9: Chicken tenders, potato wedges, cucumber salad, fresh pear, cookie.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.