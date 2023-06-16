ACTIVITIES
Friday, June 16: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, June 19: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.; Mandan Golden Age Club meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal services, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Custer Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; seniors dine-out Frieds Family Foods, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 22: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Friday, June 23: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, center, left game, 12:30 p.m.
MENU
Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.
Friday, June 16: Knoephla, kraut and sausage, mixed vegetables, plums, cake.
Monday, June 19: Lasagna, sautéed spinach, Scandinavian blend vegetables, apricots, garlic toast.
Tuesday, June 20: Roasted chicken drumstick, baked sweet potato, California Normandy vegetables, fresh orange.
Wednesday, June 21: BBQ ribs, potato salad, creamy corn medley, banana.
Thursday, June 22: Meatloaf or liver and onions, baked potato, garden blend vegetables, tropical fruit, pie.
Friday, June 23: Brat with sauerkraut on whole grain bun, German potato salad, roasted red cabbage, dark cherries, German chocolate cake.
Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.