ACTIVITIES

Friday, July 14: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, July 17: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.; Mandan Golden Age Club meeting, 1 p.m.; riverboat cruise, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; legal services, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Western Plains Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.; seniors dine out at Pizza Ranch, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 20: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; pie day, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; card bingo, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, July 14: Hamburger on a bun, potato wedges, tomato cucumber salad, ambrosia.

Monday, July 17: Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach salad, dressing, baked apple.

Tuesday, July 18: Cabbage rolls, seasoned new potatoes, country trio of vegetables, apricots.

Wednesday, July 19: Chicken Kiev, roasted potato medley, broccoli Normandy, peaches.

Thursday, July 20: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon.

Friday, July 21: Chef salad bowl, hearty vegetable soup, sweet cherries.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.