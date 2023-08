ACTIVITIES

Friday, Aug. 4: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; right, left, center game, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; whist/pinochle card party, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Caramel rolls, 8-10 a.m.; Western Plains Health, 8-11:30 a.m.; open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; pinochle card party, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; exercise, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11: Open activities, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.

MENU

Suggested donations are $4 per meal. Call 701-663-6528 for meal reservations; call at least one day in advance.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Menu items subject to change based on availability.

Friday, Aug. 4: Beef enchilada, southwest corn, black bean salad, Mandarin orange.

Monday, Aug. 7: Sloppy Joe, tater tots, mixed vegetables, apricots.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Fish and chips, power slaw, fruit salad.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Chicken Kiev, broccoli Normandy, roasted potato medley, chilled peaches.

Thursday, Aug. 10: Chicken tenders, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh pear.

Friday, Aug. 11: Brat with sauerkraut on bun, German potato salad, peas and carrots, dark cherries, German chocolate cake.

Senior citizens age 60 and older are eligible to participate in services provided by the Morton County Council on Aging, Mandan.